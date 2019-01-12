Should Palfinger AG’s (VIE:PAL) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at Palfinger AG (VIE:PAL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Palfinger:

0.10 = €101m ÷ (€1.6b – €504m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Palfinger has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Palfinger’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Palfinger’s ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Machinery industry. Regardless of where Palfinger sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, Palfinger’s ROCE appears to be 10%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 7.9%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Palfinger.

Do Palfinger’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Palfinger has total assets of €1.6b and current liabilities of €504m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Palfinger’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Palfinger’s ROCE

Palfinger’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Palfinger. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.