Palihapitiya-Backed Clover Gains Again in Reddit-Driven Rally

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cristin Flanagan
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Clover Health Investments Corp., the health-insurer backed by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, jumped on Tuesday, adding more than $600 million in market value, amid renewed interest from retail traders.

The stock rallied nearly 18% in New York, its biggest one-day gain in one month, to trade at a two-month high at $10.39. Trading volume rose to more than twice the three-month daily average, with retail traders touting the stock on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

While smaller in scope, Tuesday’s rally was reminiscent of another jump earlier in the summer when Clover was swept in meme-share mania. The stock is still down more than 50% from its all-time high.

About 14% of the Clover’s public float or $248 million is sold short according to S3 Partners. The Medicare plan seller recently raised its revenue outlook after changing how it accounts for some of its sales. Analysts however still remain cautious on the stock.

“We await signs of greater stabilization and execution,” Citi analyst Ralph Giacobbe said in a Sep. 1 note. He rates the stock neutral.

None of the four analysts covering Clover recommend buying shares while two rate it a hold and two say sell.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HoneyBee raises millions to make financial wellness a workplace benefit

    HoneyBee, a startup that aims to help companies provide access to financial support to their employees, announced today it has raised $5.7 million in equity in a round led by FFVC. Resolute Ventures, Afore Capital, Rebalance Capital, K50 and Financial Venture Studio also participated in the financing, along with two-time NBA all-star Baron Davis. HoneyBee has also secured a $100 million debt facility from CIM, an institutional impact investment manager that provides debt capital for innovation that lends to underserved communities.

  • How 3M Makes Money: Safety, Industrial, Transportation

    3M's Safety and Industrial segment generates the most sales and profit, but profits in its Health Care segment are growing fast.

  • Dow Jones Falls 175 Points, But Apple Hits All-Time High; Tesla Up, Bitcoin Tanks 9%

    The Dow Jones was under pressure Tuesday afternoon, weighed down by weakness in 3M, but Apple bucked the trend.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki is hoarding bitcoin, gold, and silver - and plans to scoop up bargains once the market crashes

    The personal-finance guru expects federal stimulus to weaken the US dollar, and interest-rate hikes to hammer asset prices.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

    Sound cost control and stronger operating efficiencies should enable the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry operators like Helmerich & Payne (HP), Transocean (RIG), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and Nabors Industries (NBR) navigate the challenging times with relative ease.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • KSU to Reconsider CP's $31 Billion Offer, To Open a Dialogue

    Kansas City Southern's (KSU) willingness to interact over its takeover by Canadian Pacific (CP) pleases the latter.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account

    Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei has said Credit Suisse told him it was closing his foundation's bank account in Switzerland earlier this year citing his "criminal record" in China, despite the activist never being convicted of a crime. One of China's most high-profile artists and political activists, Ai, who now lives in Portugal, wrote in an opinion piece for website Artnet how he was first told by the Swiss bank that it would close the account in the spring of this year. "They (Credit Suisse) did this, they wrote, in accordance with a new policy of closing all accounts with people who have had criminal records," he said.

  • Here’s How Much Emergency Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Verizon's (VZ) Dividend Hike Displays Solid Balance Sheet Position

    A steady dividend payout is part of Verizon's (VZ) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • 10 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks getting the attention of elite hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds. Hedge funds have not performed well in the past decade. In fact, hedge funds have been more […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.