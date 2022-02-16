Palin jury learned of Judge's motion to dismiss case against NYT before giving verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    American politician; 9th Governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential candidate
  • Jed S. Rakoff
    United States federal judge


Several of the jurors who ruled against former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) in her civil case against The New York Times learned of a judge's decision to dismiss the case before handing down their verdict.

"These jurors reported that although they had been assiduously adhering to the Court's instruction to avoid media coverage of the trial, they had involuntarily received "push notifications" on their smartphones that contained the bottomline of the ruling," a filing in U.S. District Court submitted on Wednesday read.

"The jurors repeatedly assured the Court's law clerk that these notifications had not affected them in any way or played any role whatever in their deliberations."

On Monday, Judge Jed Rakoff indicated he would dismiss the libel case, which stems from an editorial the Times published in 2011 incorrectly linking Palin to a mass shooting in an Arizona parking lot where then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) was shot and seriously wounded.

After the judge's move, several outlet sent the news out via push alerts - a short message often sent in breaking news situations directly from a news organization to a person's cell phone or tablet or other subscribed personal device alerting them to a story.

Rakoff said Palin's legal team had provided no "legally sufficient evidentiary basis" for a case against the Times and he would move to have the case dismissed. The jury began its deliberations on Friday and were still weighing a verdict when Rakoff announced his decision.

The judge said on Monday it was important for the jury to continue to deliberate the case despite his decision because "the court of appeals will greatly benefit from knowing how the jury decided."

The jury ruled on Tuesday afternoon the Times was not liable in the case, and Palin is expected by most media and legal observers to appeal the decision.

"Nevertheless, in an excess of caution, the Court hereby brings the foregoing facts to the parties' attention," Rakoff wrote in Wednesday's filing. "If any party feels there is any relief they seek based on the above, counsel should promptly initiate a joint phone conference with the Court to discuss whether any further proceedings are appropriate."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jury of 12 sides with CoxHealth and CEO Steve Edwards in 'COVID' social media flap lawsuit

    "I don't feel like I got a fair shot" in the court system, plaintiff Samantha Cherry said after Greene County jurors found in favor of Steve Edwards.

  • Fuhgeddabout NY: Despite competition, NJ's sports bets rise

    When New York state started taking mobile sports bets last month, everyone assumed it would take a big chunk out of New Jersey's nation-leading market. In fact, New Jersey surpassed its best month in January, taking in $1.34 billion in bets. New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting; so far, 33 plus Washington D.C. currently do.

  • Judge says he will throw out Sarah Palin's libel suit against New York Times

    A federal judge said Monday he will dismiss the libel lawsuit filed by the former Alaska governor against the Times because her lawyers failed to produce evidence that the newspaper acted out of malice.

  • A Jury Found That The New York Times Did Not Defame Sarah Palin

    The verdict comes a day after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the case as a matter of law no matter what the jury decided.View Entire Post ›

  • Sarah Palin Didn't Prove Her NYT Libel Case, Judge Says, and He Will Toss the Verdict: Reports

    While Palin brought her claim over an incorrect 2017 editorial, the case could have sweeping implications on how the media covers public figures

  • Jury finds New York Times not liable in Palin's libel suit

    A federal court jury has rejected former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s suit against The New York Times.

  • Sarah Palin’s Defamation Suit Against New York Times to Be Dismissed

    Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times will be dismissed, a federal judge announced on Monday, saying the former Alaska governor’s team failed to meet the court’s high standards for public figures to make their case. Palin’s team was unable to prove that the newspaper acted with actual malice when it published a […]

  • San Francisco DA drops charges against woman whose rape kit DNA linked her to a property crime

    District attorney Chesa Boudin said the charges violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures The San Francisco DA, Chesa Boudin, said, ‘This practice treats victims like evidence, not human beings.’ Photograph: Gabrielle Lurie/AP San Francisco’s district attorney has dropped charges against a woman whose DNA collected from a rape kit was used to link her to a property crime, citing a violation of her constitutional rights. District attorney Chesa Boudin said his

  • Bank of Canada will forcefully tackle inflation if need be - deputy governor

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada will be nimble and potentially "forceful" in tackling uncomfortably high inflation, a senior official said on Wednesday, setting the stage for an aggressive campaign of interest rate increases. Deputy governor Timothy Lane, speaking to a university audience, said there was a risk inflation could continue to be more persistent than forecast, and the central bank was increasingly focused on countering the upside risks. "We will be nimble — and if necessary, forceful — in using our monetary policy tools to address whatever situation arises, as we have done throughout these turbulent times," Lane said.

  • Sarah Palin Jury Members Saw Push Alerts Tipping Them To Judge’s Plan To Dismiss Libel Case Against New York Times

    Before the jury rendered its verdict in favor of the New York Times in Sarah Palin’s libel trial, some of its members say that they were tipped to the judge’s plan to dismiss the case. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff revealed on Wednesday that several jurors volunteered to the law clerk that they learned of […]

  • The winning bid in Melania Trump's NFT auction appears to have come from a wallet associated with Melania Trump

    Bloomberg News outlined a series of blockchain transactions linked to the purchase of the former first lady's first NFT.

  • Thunderstorms hammer Southern California with hail and lightning

    Severe thunderstorms struck much of Los Angeles County on the evening of Feb. 15, dropping enough hail to cover roadways.

  • Cold front brings rain, hail and snow to SoCal

    All L.A. County beaches reopened following a closure Tuesday due to lightning brought by a winter storm that has brought rain, snow, and hail to Southern California.

  • Ben Simmons had a long conversation with Doc Rivers after trade to Brooklyn

    Ramona Shelburne: Ben (Simmons) was obviously really excited for this long situation to be over. It's gonna take him some time to get back on the court. But he did end up having one long conversation with Doc Rivers afterwards. And I think his ...

  • Delivery station warehouse proposal at executive airport linked to Amazon

    Foundry Commercial is negotiating a deal with Miami-Dade County to build a distribution warehouse at Kendall-Tamiami Executive Airport, and e-commerce giant Amazon.com is the intended tenant. The Orlando-based industrial developer filed a pre-application with county officials in October concerning a 27.1-acre site at the southwest corner of the airport. The proposed site plan, drafted by Fort Lauderdale-based Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, labels the building a “delivery station” and it also includes the label “customer stalls at Amazon hub," which could indicate that the project is meant to be built for the Seattle-based company's (Nasdaq: AMZN) operations.

  • Accounting Firm Drops Trump Organization Over Dubious Financial Docs

    Mario TamaThe Trump Organization’s trusted outside accounting firm has taken the unprecedented step of ditching its client, explaining that the former president’s family company has a decade of financial statements that can’t be trusted.The bombshell move by Mazars USA—the accounting firm that has long worked with former President Donald Trump’s family and friends—was revealed in court filings in New York on Monday.The decision to drop Trump follows last month’s aggressive move by New York Attor

  • Nearly $5 a gallon: Record gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties

    Gas prices reach record highs — more than $4.70 a gallon — as crude oil prices increase. California has the most expensive gas in the nation.

  • Ben Simmons: ‘The mental health has nothing to do with just the trade’

    Simmons also said feeling he couldn't get to that "good place mentally" in Philadelphia contributed to his trade request.

  • GOP senators to block vote on Biden Fed picks

    Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee will block votes on President Biden's five Federal Reserve nominees, the top GOP senator on the panel announced Tuesday.In a Tuesday statement, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said GOP members of the Banking panel will not show up for scheduled votes on Biden's choices to serve on the Fed board, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell. A Senate committee needs at least one member from the minority party to be able...

  • See North Carolina’s newly proposed political maps, and what districts you’d be in.

    North Carolina’s state lawmakers released their newest proposals for congressional and legislative districts. Here’s what they look like.