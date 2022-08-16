Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BECKY BOHRER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    9th governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009
  • Lisa Murkowski
    Lisa Murkowski
    American politician

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office.

Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which the top four vote-getters will advance to November's general election.

The special election and regular primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor and state legislative seats are on opposite sides of a two-sided ballot. It could take until Aug. 31 to know the winner of the special election.

The three candidates competing in that race are Republicans Palin and Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola. The winner will serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young's term. Young, a Republican, held the state's only House seat for 49 years. He died in March.

Palin, the 2008 vice presidential nominee and a former Alaska governor, renewed her “drill, baby, drill” calls for increased oil production and said she would use her connections to the benefit of Alaska. She said the new, voter-approved election system creates confusion and should be changed.

In a recent interview with Steve Bannon, Palin described it as the “newfangled, weirdo voting system we have where it's mail in-only ballots” and ranked voting. The special election is a traditional election with in-person voting, and voters were able to request absentee ballots.

Begich, a businessman from a family of prominent Democrats, has come out hard against Palin, seeking to cast her as someone chasing fame and a quitter; Palin resigned during her term as governor in 2009. In one Begich ad, a woman says: “I'm voting for smart - not Sarah.”

Palin “does not have a strong track record of effective advocacy for the state and that’s not going to work for us," Begich said in an interview.

Palin, meanwhile, has questioned Begich's Republican credentials.

Peltola, a former lawmaker, most recently worked at a commission whose goal is to rebuild salmon resources on the Kuskokwim River. She has cast herself as a “regular Alaskan” and consensus builder. If successful, she would be the first Alaska Native woman elected to the House.

“Vote, vote, vote and vote for me twice, literally,” Peltola told supporters in Juneau days before the election in urging them to turn out and to tell their friends to vote.

All three said they planned to pursue a full, two-year House term, regardless of how the special election turns out. They, along with Republican Tara Sweeney, who was an assistant secretary for Indian Affairs in the U.S. Interior Department during the Trump administration, were the most prominent candidates in a 22-person field in the U.S. House primary.

Sweeney also filed days before the special election as a write-in candidate for that race. Palin's campaign on Friday sent an email wrongly stating there were no official write-in candidates in the race.

Alaska's elections process, approved by voters in 2020 and used for the first time this year, pairs open primaries, in which all candidates in a race are on the ballot together, with ranked vote general elections. The four candidates with the most votes in each primary race advance to the November general election.

Bob Cruise left a Peltola fundraiser in Juneau Friday with a yard sign. He said his three granddaughters are of indigenous heritage. “It’s important to me for them to see an indigenous woman go to Washington, D.C., as Alaska’s representative. That would mean the world to me, especially one with the leadership abilities and all the wonderful qualities that Mary has,” he said.

Murkowski, a moderate who has been in the Senate for nearly 20 years and has at times been at odds with her party, faces 18 challengers, including fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

Trump has lashed out against Murkowski, who voted to convict him in his second impeachment trial after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Trump was acquitted.

The most visible Democrat in the race is retired educated Pat Chesbro, who jumped in late and has struggled to gain fundraising traction. The other candidates in the field have had lower profiles.

Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run as teams in the primary. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is seeking reelection. He is running with Nancy Dahlstrom, who resigned as head of the state corrections department to join the ticket. Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is running with Heidi Drygas, who was his labor department commissioner. Democrat Les Gara, a former lawmaker, is running with Jessica Cook, a teacher.

Other tickets include Republican state Rep. Christopher Kurka, running to the right of Dunleavy, with Paul Hueper, and Charlie Pierce, a Republican borough mayor, running with Edie Grunwald.

Fifty-nine of the Legislature's 60 seats are up for election, but just one primary race has more than four candidates.

Beth Kerttula, a Democratic former state legislator, said she is supporting Peltola, Walker and Murkowski. Kerttula, who was in the Legislature with Peltola and Murkowski, said for many Alaskans “what really matters is the person” versus the party.

“I mean, we all supported Ted Stevens, too,” she said, referring to the late, longtime Republican U.S. senator. Alaska elections history includes periods when there were open primaries.

Recommended Stories

  • Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion

    Kiona has fished for Chinook salmon for decades on his family’s scaffold at the edge of the falls, using a dip net suspended from a 33-foot pole — like his father did before him, and his son will after. “Fishing is an art and a spiritual practice,” says Kiona, a Yakama Nation elder.

  • Why Trump’s effort to oust Murkowski could hit hurdles

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will face off against Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate on Tuesday, a long-awaited showdown that comes more than a year after she voted to convict the former president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The primary comes as Trump racks up wins across the country in his quest…

  • Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

    Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney's team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose in deep-red Wyoming, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing not to disappear from national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid.

  • In Alaska primary, Murkowski and Palin show the deepening fissures in the Republican Party

    A growing Republican divide centers on whether a candidate supports former President Donald Trump. Such is the case in Tuesday's Alaska primary.

  • US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

    The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South’s military said Tuesday. The allies’ summertime drills, which will take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1 in South Korea under the name of Ulchi Freedom Shield, will include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops. The U.S. Department of Defense also said the U.S., South Korean and Japanese navies took part in missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercises off the coast of Hawaii from Aug. 8 to 14, which it said was aimed at furthering trilateral cooperation in face of North Korean challenges.

  • Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to expand military cooperation with the country’s allies, noting that Moscow is ready to offer them its most advanced weapons. Speaking at the opening of an annual arms show outside Moscow that caters to foreign customers, Putin said that Russia’s arms exports play an important role in the development of a “multipolar word,” the term used by the Kremlin to describe its efforts to offset what it perceives as U.S. global domination. Putin hailed the Russian military’s action in Ukraine, which has triggered massive Western sanctions, and thanked Moscow’s allies for their support.

  • Michael Cox sworn in as Boston police commissioner

    Michael Cox, a Boston police veteran who was brutally beaten by fellow officers while chasing a suspect decades ago, was sworn in as commissioner of the police department on Monday.

  • Opinion: Republicans should be wary of JD Vance

    There is a lot to like about Tim Ryan’s policies whether you are a Republican or Democrat

  • What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback

    Elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday could relaunch the political career of a former Republican star and effectively end the career of another — at least for now. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is the vice chair of a U.S. House committee seeking to expose the truth behind former President Donald Trump's relentless efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney's determination to prevent Trump from ever again serving in the White House has left her fighting to hold on to the House seat she has held for three terms.

  • Trump Is Ramping Up Same Rhetoric That Preceded Jan. 6 Violence

    The former president's latest wave of threatening attacks is already being blamed for triggering violence against the FBI.

  • Will Wyoming vote out Liz Cheney?

    Liz Cheney’s opposition to former president Donald Trump has left her fighting to hold on to Wyoming's only House seat which she has held for three terms. (Aug. 15)(AP video by Haven Daley)

  • Ukraine Forces Say They Wiped Out Elite Wagner HQ in Donbas

    Misha Japaridze/Pool/File Photo/ReutersAn important base for the skilled but sketchy Wagner Group, the private paramilitary helping Vladimir Putin wage war in Ukraine, has been struck, according to sources from both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.It is unclear how many fighters were injured or killed in the attack, thought to have been carried out over the weekend using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, which is made for the U.S. military and has been donated to Ukraine.“There

  • Rudy Giuliani Named as Target in Georgia Probe Into Bid to Overturn 2020 Election

    A federal judge separately said Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify to a special grand jury looking into efforts by then-President Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

  • Japan quit, WWII ended | Enquirer historic front pages from Aug. 15

    History from the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer from August 15 includes the end of World War II and famous local murder cases.

  • Sunday's weather: Keep that umbrella handy

    The National Weather Service says to expect rain Sunday and Monday, but dry weather expected the rest of the week until Saturday.

  • Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response

    Rolling coverage of the latest developments following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

  • Afghanistan Marks Crushing Year Anniversary Since Taliban Takeover

    Poverty is spiking and women's rights have been decimated.

  • Trevor Noah Mocks Trump’s Endless Stream of Bad Excuses for Having Classified Documents (Video)

    "The Daily Show” host loves how “Trump and the red caps are working so hard to invent new excuses for why this crime wasn't a crime"

  • Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at SC beach, officials say

    A South Carolina woman died Wednesday after struck and impaled by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach, WPDE reports.

  • Woman fatally struck by flying beach umbrella in South Carolina

    Tammy Perrault, 63, was struck and killed by a beach umbrella after it became airborne due to wind on Wednesday.