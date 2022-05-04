Palisades Park officer's job is up for council discussion a week after computer seizure

PALISADES PARK — The head of the police department will have his job discussed at a special council meeting on Thursday — just one week after the Bergen County Prosecutor's office confiscated a computer from the department.

Officer-in-Charge Capt. Shawn Lee and Capt. Anthony Espino were informed that their employment would be discussed in reference to the officer in charge position, according to Rice notices sent to them. A Rice notice alerts an employee that their employment will be discussed.

A vote may take place to remove Lee as the officer in charge and replace him with Espino, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Messages for Lee's personal attorney Ken Ralph and Mayor Christopher Chung were not immediately returned.

The move comes during troubled times for the department, where in-house fighting has led to multiple lawsuits against Lee, a prisoner escape and the computer seizure.

Last month, a burglary suspect escaped from police headquarters. He was found three days later in Rhode Island and brought on March 10 to the Bergen County Jail.

A member of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office holds a computer in the parking lot of the Palisades Park police department on April 26, 2022.

The mayor and council removed three civilian police directors from overseeing the department last month.

Lee served a five-day unpaid suspension in 2020 and was ordered to attend anger-management classes, attend harassment training and undergo psychological evaluation for fitness of duty. The details of the internal affairs investigation were not publicly discussed at the time.

The borough settled for $120,000 to end one lawsuit against the borough and Lee earlier this year. Officer Samuel Kim, who is now employed by the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department, alleged that Lee had harassed and bullied him from the time Kim was hired in Palisades Park.

Palisades Park lawsuits

Espinso filed a lawsuit in March against the borough and Lee, alleging that "Lee continues to use his position of power in an illegal, tyrannical, abusive, and disgraceful manner, which [the borough] has and continued to ignore with purposeful and/or deliberate indifference."

"Lee can only be described as a megalomaniacal despot, bent on ruining the careers and lives of all subordinate officers who he deems as a threat or not blindly loyal to him/his ways," the lawsuit reads.

In addition, Sgt. George Beck filed a lawsuit claiming that his "disturbing experiences" with Lee began in 2016, and that he has been targeted for harassment and abusive behavior since then, culminating until earlier this year when he was issued a written reprimand.

The Palisades Park police department is located in the Palisades Municipal Complex on April 26, 2022.

Beck's brother, Sgt. Christopher Beck, recently filed a tort notice against the borough, Lee and Councilman Michael Vietri, the former councilman and police director and chief of the department. (A tort notice is a required first step before someone can file a lawsuit against a public entity.)

The Beck brothers and Espino are all represented by the Toscano Law Firm. The law firm said it is also in the process of filing a tort notice against the borough on behalf of Detective Martin Kim.

"On behalf of our clients, we have been demanding that Shawn Lee be promptly removed as OIC of the Palisades Park Police Department and placed on administrative leave for months now," Matthew Toscano said. "The vicious, malicious and illegal conduct he has for years foisted upon our clients will likely cost the taxpayers of Palisades Park well over $1 million in damages."

Toscano said if Espino is named officer in charge it would be a "sagacious decision" by the governing body.

Espino served as the department's officer-in-charge before Lee.

It was planned by borough officials that Espino and Lee would alternate as officer-in-charge. Espino was put in charge in late 2020; Lee was appointed to his turn last May.

Espino claims that Lee made numerous attempts to interfere with internal affairs investigations and Vietri interfered with day-to-day police operations, demanding certain assignments and demotions for officers.

Espino believes Lee was improperly named officer-in-charge, although the role was supposed to alternate every six months. Lee also assigned him an older police vehicle as retaliation, he said, and he was given a less desirable shift.

Lee "wrongfully and illegally" directed Espino to write up Sgt. George Beck for insubordination, according to court documents.

