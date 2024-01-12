Palisades Tahoe reopens KT-22 ski lift two days after deadly avalanche barreled through

The ski lift where a deadly avalanche cascaded Wednesday reopened Friday morning following its closure and two days of mitigation work at Palisades Tahoe, a resort official said.

Patrick Lacey, a spokesman for Palisades Tahoe, wrote in an email that the KT-22 Express lift reopened to the public but that the GS Bowl gully, just below KT-22 elevation at 8,000 feet, was not open. He added that avalanche mitigation was used to help reopen the expert-level ski lift, which first opened for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

The KT-22 Express ski lift was empty Thursday after an avalanche Wednesday at Palisades Tahoe that killed a 66-year-old man and injured three people. The lift reopened to the public Friday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Wednesday’s avalanche struck above the GS Bowl gully just 30 minutes after KT-22 opened, killing 66-year-old California resident Kenneth Kidd. Another three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to resort officials and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the cause behind the avalanche.

All but three trails attached to KT-22 Express lift was open as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. Dead Tree, Rock Tree and Nose Chutes were closed, according to the Palisades Tahoe website.

Another avalanche, on the Alpine Meadows side of Palisades Tahoe, roared through Thursday afternoon in the Wolverine Bowl area, Lacey said. No one was injured or reported missing in Thursday’s snowslide.