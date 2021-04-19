Palladium Surges Toward Record High Amid Shortfall in Supply

Ranjeetha Pakiam, Eddie Spence and Yvonne Yue Li
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Palladium pushed toward to a record high as rebounding automaker demand and supply disruptions look set to keep the market in a deep deficit.

The metal has climbed 15% this year, building on five years of gains. Palladium has benefited as stricter environmental standards boost loadings of the metal in catalytic converters used to curb pollution from gasoline-powered vehicles. Supply disruptions last month at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC have exacerbated supply concerns, even after the world’s largest producer has since said the recovery is proceeding faster than originally planned.

“A series of positive supply and demand factors have been driving up prices,” said Philip Klapwijk, managing director of Hong Kong-based consultant Precious Metals Insights Ltd. “That at the margin will also have sucked in some speculative trend-following money. Also, more generally, palladium had been range-bound for a while until mid-March and the “catalyst” of Russian supply disruption.”

Citigroup Inc.’s base case is for prices to reach $3,000 during the next three months. They could even reach $3,500 if disruptions at Nornickel’s Siberian mines turn out to be worse than the company has estimated, the bank said.

UBS Group AG is forecasting a deficit of about 1 million ounces in 2021, which would be 10th consecutive annual shortfall.

Spot palladium rose as much as 2.6% to $2,849.33 an ounce, less than $35 below the record set in February 2020. The metal traded at $2,820.25 as of 10:48 a.m. in New York.

Restocking by automakers, expected to take place in the second half of this year and next year, after a chip shortage-induced destocking could boost demand for palladium.

The “‘catch up’ when chip supply recovers and auto stocks are re-built will be significant This will be bullish for palladium physical balances especially,” Citigroup analysts including Oliver Nugent said in a note. It is likely that speculative buying prices this recovery ahead of time, they said.

“A sizeable restock seems likely once possible given that autos inventories are already extremely low, and improved to vaccinations, sales, and travel are alleviating the reasons OEMs were previously cautious to raise stock levels,” the Citigroup analysts said.

A scenario in which half of prior stocks are rebuilt over six months would represent about a 5% annualized total demand increase for palladium, while a bull case in which all prior stocks are rebuilt would be worth about 10%, the analysts said.

In other precious metals, gold and silver fell while platinum advanced.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Flips Between Gains and Losses in Wake of India Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil seesawed between small gains and losses with a weaker dollar and the spread of Covid-19 in key importers such as India acting as opposing forces.Futures in New York traded in a tight $1 range on Monday. Global Covid-19 cases hit a weekly record, and in India, a key refiner slashed oil processing rates with the virus rapidly spreading and lockdowns crimping fuel use in the country. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.“The dollar is down for a sixth day in a row, providing a tailwind,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “Demand construction in the U.S. provides reason to be optimistic,” but the virus situation elsewhere continues to raise concern.Oil has risen about 30% this year in a stuttering advance amid the roll-out of Covid-19 inoculations. Last week, the International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for crude consumption this year and OPEC also increased its demand estimates for 2021. However, virus flare-ups in some parts of the world are tempering hopes for an imminent end to the pandemic.“With global virus cases hitting new records, the prospect for a sustained rally at this stage seems limited,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “Oil’s true upside potential cannot be realized before it can fire on all cylinders. That is currently not the case.”Traders are also following high-level talks between Iran, the U.S. and other nations aimed at ending a standoff over the nuclear deal abandoned by former President Trump. Washington described negotiations as “constructive,” while the Islamic Republic signaled it was ready to debate details to revive the accord. An agreement could see U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Xi to Deliver Speech; Fast Money Inflows: Boao Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s President Xi Jinping will address the annual Boao Forum Tuesday and his video speech will touch on the risks and challenges the world is facing, and what solutions his country offers to overcome them.China’s top financial watchdog is keeping a close watch over hedge fund inflows to safeguard financial stability as the nation seeks to attract foreign capital and opens its capital markets, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at the forum on Monday.Chinese government officials and business leaders are gathered this week on the tropical island province of Hainan for the forum, with discussions encompassing topics from digital currencies to carbon neutrality and the economic outlook for a post-pandemic world. Billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum, the event kicked off Sunday and is slated to run through Wednesday.Bloomberg News captured the pulse of the event throughout the forum. Updated as of Monday 9:15 p.m. Beijing time.What to Watch:Click here for the agenda, here for latest list of delegatesXi to Discuss Global Risks and Challenges in Speech TuesdayChinese central bank governor Yi Gang to speak on a panel about carbon neutrality on Tuesday at 4 p.m. local timeLarry Fink, Deputy PBOC Governor Li Bo, former PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan speaking on a panel about pension reform on Tuesday at 8 p.m. local timeA look at China’s green goals; first-quarter economic performanceLatest developments:Keeping a Close Eye on Fast Money InflowsFang Xinghai said the securities watchdog is paying “high attention” to overseas brokers that are backed by hedge funds and use the Stock Connect program for investments into China.“There are rules that if a foreign account creates a large market move we can stop its trading,” he said. “So we have tools to prevent these investments from creating fluctuation in our markets.”Investors such as mutual funds, pension funds and insurance funds are “very welcome” in China, he said.He also said China plans to increase inclusion factors of mainland A-shares in major indexes, and continue to expand the scope of inclusion to attract more foreign investment. As of the end of March, foreign capital held 5% of China’s stock markets.Huang Zhaohui, Chief Executive Officer of China International Capital Corporation Ltd, said at the same panel that capital market opening is a must for China and the country should boost equity financing as part of economic transformation.Full-throated Defense of Belt and Road China’s former central-bank boss delivered a full-throated defense of the country’s Belt and Road projects, dismissing what he called “conspiracy theories” about geopolitical motivations for overseas infrastructure investments.China’s investments marry its overcapacity in some industries with demand in developing countries, Zhou Xiaochuan, former governor of the Peoples Bank of China said at the forum.“They are bottom-up, not top-down,” he said. “The banks take decisions by themselves, they are not told to do it, and the financing is based on the market rates.”China has faced criticism that its investments are part of a strategy to entrap some countries in excessive debt, boosting China’s political clout over the target nation.China Hopes Both U.S. and China Can Join TPPTo truly liberalize trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific, we hope that China can be admitted to CPTPP trade deal and the U.S. would also return to it, former senior Chinese trade official Long Yongtu said at the Boao forum. If that happens, then TPP would become a high-level regional trading agreement, Long said, adding it would be difficult, but he hoped both nations will make the effort.Neither country is a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive for Trans-Pacific Partnership, although China has recently said that it is considering joining.The U.S. was one of the parties negotiating the deal, until President Donald Trump pulled out. China also recently finished the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a separate trade deal which was signed in 2020.“I very much hope that RCEP and TPP will someday in the future adopt a format for the two to converge or integrate with each other. Then we will have the largest free trade agreement in the whole world,” Long said. The U.S. is the key for this – if they express a positive view about returning to CPTPP and show positive signals on it, the two trade blocs will merge eventually, he said. Long was China’s chief trade negotiator during the country’s process to join the World Trade Organization.Huawei, China Mobile on Power of 5GHuawei Technologies Co.’s Ken Hu, one of three rotating chairmen who take turns filling the post, on Monday talked up the business by outlining how 5G can reduce waste and speed things up dramatically -- including for itself. Hu described how China’s largest technology company by sales is revamping one of its main plants in the southern city of Dongguan, doing away with miles of pre-5G telecom cables. “We need about 560 kilometers of cable to connect all of the devices in the 60,000-square-meter, 3-floor plant, which could basically be saved after deploying 5G. This is a very big change.”Read: China Builds World’s Largest 5G Mobile Network: XinhuaSeparately, China Mobile chairman Yang Jie Said it was helping take ultra-fast 5G into mines at a depth of up to 500 meters, to help monitor underground working surfaces, control coal mining machines and detect hazardous gas.“The input-output ratio is still very high,” Yang said at a panel, adding that with help of the 5G technology, “we can reduce the number of people working underground by 20 for each working surface” and “it saves tens of millions yuan of investment every year.”Foreign Insurers Urged to Learn From Chinese PeersChinese insurance companies have learned a great deal from their overseas peers in terms of corporate governance and products, but foreign players haven’t been as enthusiastic in localizing their services and sales practices in China, Shang Jingguo, secretary general of the Insurance Association of China, said in an interview on the sidelines of the Boao Forum.“The insurance market is a very localized one. It’s not as standardized as the securities market in terms of sales and services,” said Shang, adding that foreign players “should think of how to better connect with the local culture”.China has eased restrictions and started allowing foreign insurance companies to fully control local units starting January 2020. China is now the world’s second-largest insurance market following the U.S., according Deloitte.The market share of foreign insurers, however, remains small in mainland China, standing at around 7%, according to local media reports.China’s Solutions for Global ProblemsChinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin gave a taste of what Xi will discuss during a regular press briefing Monday in Beijing. Xi’s keynote speech will touch on the risks and challenges the world is facing, and what solutions China can offer to promote development and prosperity, the spokesman said.“This reflects the world’s aspiration to address changes and strengthen global governance,” Wang said. “China hopes all parties will have a full discussion, and make plans for better development and to create a better future for Asia and the world.”Wang declined to identify the second senior official who state media reports indicated will attend the forum in person, saying the ministry would release information “in due course.”Encouraging Signs of Consumer SpendingChina’s low-income households are picking up spending, boding well for overall consumption in the economy and a sign of a more balanced recovery, the chief economist of e-commerce giant JD.com Inc.said.Higher earners in the nation’s biggest cities expanded their spending during the pandemic last year to splurge on luxury and electronic products such as phones and computers, Shen Jianguang said in an interview at the Boao Forum. The driver for consumption is now starting to shift to smaller cities, he said.“Recently we are seeing a lot of people started working and all the shops are open,” he said. Consumption is “more geared toward necessity goods and less discretionary goods” and spending in tier-three and tier-four cities are picking up, he said.Politicization of Trade a ‘Great Pity’The business community was glad to see Europe and China reach the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, but “then we have seen that political differences have sort of created issues that could make an early ratification difficult to achieve,” according to Jens Eskelund, China CEO of shipping firm AP Moller – Maersk A/S.Esekelund is also vice president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.“I think it is something that the EU Chamber of Commerce sees as a worrying tendency that trade sometimes becomes politicized and that political difference have spillovers into the commercial arena. It’s something we think is a great pity,” he said on a panel at the Boao Forum. “Our hope is that, irrespective of the current differences, that it will be possible for the two sides to find some sort of common ground that leads to ratification.”In a position paper published in September 2020, 43% of the chamber’s members reported that the business environment had become increasingly politicized compared to the previous year.Read: Europe’s Contested Deal With China Sends Warning to Joe BidenCrowded Rooms, Not Many MasksThe Boao Forum is the first big offline event in China this year, with over 2000 people attending. That’s fewer than in previous years, but it’s still a shock to suddenly be back in an environment with people crammed into meeting rooms, or in a press room with journalists pressed cheek by jowl. While there’re still some signs of the pandemic, including plastic barriers on the dinner tables, one big visual surprise is just how many people aren’t wearing masks.While there are basically no virus cases in China, the country’s efforts to deal with the return to normal is still a process of trial and error. Initially the Boao Forum demanded that all journalists attending be vaccinated. But that was soon rescinded, likely because there wasn’t enough time for everyone to have the two shots needed. Still, all attendees had to have a virus test before coming to Boao, and then another one on arrival. So even if the masks are gradually coming off and life is returning to normal, there’s still a long way to go.Boao Forum Returns After HiatusChina is signaling it’s open for business with the resumption of the high-profile Boao Forum for Asia, an opportunity for the government to make a renewed effort to lure foreign investors in a post-pandemic world. The event was canceled last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.Digital Yuan Not to Replace DollarChina’s goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use, a senior central bank official said Sunday.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said Sunday.Internationalizing Yuan a Top Priority, Says EconomistThe top priority for China’s financial sector is promoting the global use of its currency and opening up the financial markets, instead of digitizing the yuan, said Wu Xiaoqiu, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Renmin University of China.“Global history tells us a country’s financial opening up always begins with liberalizing the currency,” said Wu at a presser at the Boao Forum. “The key task now is not to put so much focus on the digital currency.”China should work toward allowing free cross-border flow of capital and greater exchange rate flexibility, Wu said. The country’s economy is solid enough, and liberalizing the yuan exchange rate is unlikely to lead to a crisis of sudden depreciation of the yuan, he added.CanSino Checking Vaccine Safety CloselyCanSino Biologics Inc. is monitoring its Covid-19 vaccine more carefully after cases of blood clots forced other suppliers to suspend inoculations. “We’re just monitoring more cautiously,” CanSino Chairman Yu Xuefeng said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum.The comments come as a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was halted in Europe after U.S. officials paused immunizations to investigate blood clots suffered by six women.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rep. Nunes: China wants to devalue the American dollar

    Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., argues that China's main goal is to take away value from the U.S. dollar

  • Analysis-China's green car credit scheme turns up heat on carbon-emitters

    A policy shift by China's government is ratcheting up pressure on automakers to hasten development of green vehicles or pay rivals such as Tesla Inc and Chinese startups for green credits. Regulators are putting more teeth on a system of tradable green car credits to wean the industry off a decade-long policy of subsidies which has helped create some of the biggest companies in the industry. The system gives automakers credits for selling electric or fuel-efficient vehicles that can offset penalties on their more carbon-intensive models.

  • Citigroup to ramp up Chinese investment banking plan - source

    Citigroup plans to expand its investment banking business in China and will soon apply to set up local underwriting, sales and trading and futures trading businesses by the end of June, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The move comes after the U.S. bank revealed last week it would sell its retail banking assets in 13 markets, including mainland China. Citigroup's applications to regulators are being finalised and should be officially lodged shortly, the source said.

  • Home prices are up 17% over the past year, while inventory remains low: Redfin

    During the four-week period ending on April 11, 43% of homes sold over the listing price, according to Redfin.

  • Exclusive-New York's Infinity Q winds down hedge fund as valuation issues spread

    New York investment firm Infinity Q Capital Management LLC is liquidating its hedge fund as the fallout from a U.S. regulatory probe into its valuation practices spreads, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The hedge fund wind-down, first reported by Reuters, may expand the Wall Street firm's client losses and spark further questions over who is to blame for the valuation problems first surfaced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Infinity Q, which is backed by private equity billionaire David Bonderman, said in January that it managed $3 billion in assets.

  • Peloton Slumps After U.S. Agency Warns on Treadmill Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares fell over 8% Monday after U.S. regulators warned consumers to stop using the exercise equipment maker’s Tread+ machine if there are young children or pets at home.The advisory follows a series of accidents involving the treadmill and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Saturday it is continuing to investigate incidents of injury or death related to the Tread+.Peloton said in a statement that it was “concerned” by the commission’s warning, which it termed “misleading and inaccurate.” There’s no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed, it said.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and recommended buying during any pullback in the shares related to the CPSC’s warning.“Peloton emphasizes that the Tread+ is safe when its warnings and safety instructions are followed, and the company will neither stop selling nor recall the Tread+,” Anmuth said in a research note. He doesn’t expect the recent incidents or the CPSC’s warning to further delay Peloton’s launch of its new lower-priced Tread in the U.S., he added.The stock hit a low of $106.28 at the open, bringing its decline so far this year to 30%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“The Tread+ warning may not significantly slow Peloton’s near-term growth prospects, given that sales of exercise bikes still represent over 90% of hardware revenue. However, it could keep some customers from buying new treadmills.”-- Amine Bensaid, BI media analystClick here to read the research.READ MORE: U.S. Regulators Warn Consumers About Peloton’s Tread+ (1)(Updates share prices, adds Bloomberg Intelligence comments in last paragraph.hcpi)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Musk beats Bezos over $2.9 bln NASA contract

    Elon Musk beat out Jeff Bezos in the battle of the billionaires for a big NASA contract. The U.S. space agency awarded Musk’s SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a lunar lander. SpaceX bid alone whereas Bezos’ Blue Origin had teamed up with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Defense contractor Dynetics had also put in a bid. NASA’s lander is expected to carry two American astronauts to the moon’s surface as early as 2024. Unlike the Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972, NASA is gearing up for a longer-term lunar presence that could lead to missions to Mars. The agency aims to create regular service to the moon. It’ll hold a separate competition for that contract. NASA’s moon lander decision is a setback for Bezos. He is now more focused on his space venture after announcing he’ll step down as Amazon CEO. The contract was seen by Bezos and other executives as vital to Blue Origin establishing itself as a desired partner for NASA, and also putting the venture on the road to turning a profit.

  • 2 teens taken to hospital in crash Saturday night after driver speeds, hits building

    The driver also struck a fire hydrant.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Is a Screaming Buy at $20

    Long-term investors focusing on the next three to five years and confident in Lucid's ability to execute are looking at bargain prices.

  • India's Modi scorned over reckless rallies, religious gathering amid virus mayhem

    Many Indians are pillorying Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his response to a scary surge in coronavirus cases, sickened by him addressing tens of thousands of people at state election rallies and letting Hindu devotees congregate for a festival. Tags like #ResignModi and #SuperSpreaderModi have trended on Twitter in the past two days, as bodies piled up in mortuaries and crematoriums, and desperate cries for hospital beds, medical oxygen and coronavirus tests flooded social media. Having swept to power in 2014 with the biggest single party majority in decades, Modi is unused to such public roasting.

  • Judge resigns after repeatedly using n-word

    Natalie T. Chase is stepping down from the bench after being found to have ‘undermined confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary’ in a number of incidents

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Russia's unlucky aircraft carrier is getting ready for its return to action

    Admiral Kuznetsov is seen more as a spectacle than a genuine threat, but Moscow is determined to hold on to it.

  • Clock's running out on climate change. California says it's time for giant carbon vacuums

    Solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars are not enough to beat climate change. California is also looking at giant carbon-sucking vacuums.

  • 14 things you probably didn't know about 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

    From plot holes to behind-the-scenes secrets, here are some fun facts about the classic rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

  • Trump is desperate to get credit for the COVID-19 vaccines, but his political heartlands are reluctant to actually take them

    Counties that supported Trump in 2020 have more vaccine-hesitant people, even though Trump has aggresively argued that the vaccines are his doing.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.