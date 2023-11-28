Pallone calls Coast Guard to investigate source tar balls at Long Branch, Monmouth Beach

LONG BRANCH — Following reports of tar balls and oil on the beach here, U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone D-N.J. said the Coast Guard will conduct a fly over of the stretch of ocean from here to Monmouth Beach to investigate.

"I am concerned about reports of oil and tar balls off the coast of Long Branch and Monmouth Beach. I’ve been in touch with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection, and local officials to ensure we find out the origin of the oil and address environmental concerns. I’m ready to help deliver whatever resources are necessary to make sure our coast has what it needs to clean up the contamination,” Pallone said.

A tar ball found on the beach in the Long Branch area by Clean Ocean Action on Nov. 27, 2023

Pallone said the Coast Guard will conduct sample testing to attempt to determine the source of the contamination. The Coast Guard will also be the lead agency if a clean up is required, he said.

A spokesperson for the NJDEP said the Coast Guard New York sector will be flying out to conduct the aerial surveys.

On Monday Clean Ocean Action, which is headquartered at Avenel Avenue in Long Branch, found several tar balls washed up on the beach in the North Long Branch to Monmouth Beach stretch of beach.

There was a large ocean swell Monday according to area fishing boat captains. The swell had subsided by Tuesday when the Asbury Park Press surveyed the beaches from Avenel Avenue to the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion.

A clump of perhaps sea grass coated in an oil residue seen on the beach in Long Branch by the Asbury Park Press on Nov. 28, 2023

The Press found what appeared to be one tar ball the size of tennis ball and a clump of what perhaps was sea grass coated in what looked and felt like oil that was laying on the sand by the high tide line near the dune grass. There was little other visual evidence of tar or oil at the beach in that area.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Coast guard to investigate tar balls found on Long Branch beaches