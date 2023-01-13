Palm Bay 16-year-old charged with attempted murder in pre-Christmas shooting

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Palm Bay 16-year-old was arrested Dec. 23 on multiple charges in connection to a shooting at Nungesser Park in Palm Bay, where a juvenile boy was shot multiple times, including once in the face, police said.

The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was initially transported to the Brevard Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest, but was booked into Brevard County Jail Thursday night. Court records show an order to transfer the teen to adult court.

The incident took place Dec. 22 evening, with police receiving multiple calls at about 7:21 p.m. about a shooting at the park, the arrest affidavit said.

A juvenile boy with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off by his friend at Palm Bay Fire Rescue Station 6, then transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, the affidavit said. Police spoke to him at the hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot to his right cheek, as well as other apparent gunshot wounds on the left side of his neck and left shoulder.

The boy, whose age was not disclosed, had gone to Nungesser Park with two of his friends to meet with the 16-year-old, who had asked him to meet up via Snapchat, the affidavit said. The group waited in a sedan, with the boy sitting in the front passenger seat.

The boy told police that the 16-year-old approached the car and, standing about 10 feet away, asked for the boy to confirm his identity, the affidavit said. When the boy did so, the 16-year-old pulled out a handgun and shot at him about four times, striking him in the face and upper areas of his body.

Police spoke to the boy's friend the next day, who said the boy waited until they were at the park to tell them that he was going to meet with the 16-year-old, the affidavit said. He confirmed that the 16-year-old shot at the boy and that he dropped the boy off at the fire station for help. He also identified the 16-year-old from a photographic line-up.

The 16-year-old came to the police station later that day and told police in a post-Miranda interview that he had been at Lynbrook Park during the afternoon of Dec. 22 and later went to McGriff Park. He told police he got home a little after 10 p.m. and didn't make any additional stops.

He is being held on no bond. Since his arrest, the teen has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

