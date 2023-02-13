Palm Bay city councilman accused of drunken driving, cocaine possession

A Palm Bay city councilman is out of jail on bond after he was arrested on charges of drunken driving and cocaine possession.

Police said they spotted Peter Filiberto while speeding and running stop signs on his motorcycle Saturday night.

The officer said Filiberto tried to make a U-turn to avoid the traffic stop but lost control and fell over.

Investigators said Filiberto was also driving with a suspended license.

