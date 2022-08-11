Palm Bay drug investigation nets cocaine, fentanyl and nearly $50,000 in cash

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Three Palm Bay men remained jailed after a SWAT team warrant search uncovered large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl, along with weapons and ballistic vests in their house.

The arrests follow an investigation into the men's activities at the home.

“The diligent work by the members of our agency is an example of our continued efforts to ensure the safety of our citizens and we will always make removing deadly drugs and weapons from the streets of Palm Bay our priority,” Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said in a Facebook post.

Palm Bay Police seize drugs, cash in warrant search

Kadeem Henry, 33, Landrick Hamilton, 33, and Kevarris Key, 29, all of Palm Bay were each charged with trafficking in cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, and fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a felon. The three remained held at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

The SWAT team served the search warrant at about 6 a.m.Aug. 9 at a home in the 3200 block of Tarpon Avenue. Investigators found an AR pistol under Henry’s dresser along with his cellphone and a ballistic vest.

The search located a total of 2,084.4 grams of cocaine, brown powder that tested positive for 412.7 grams of fentanyl, and 68.8 grams of Oxycodone in the home. Officers also seized $47,600 from the residence, police said.

Court dates have not been scheduled. Information about attorneys for the men was unavailable.

