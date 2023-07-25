Palm Bay man, 61, accused of shooting, killing man in Melbourne

A Palm Bay man is accused of shooting a killing a 52-year-old Melbourne man on Saturday.

Melbourne police said the shooting happened on Race Street around 6:45 a.m. on July 22. When officers arrived, they said they found Derric West, of Melbourne, in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

West later died at a nearby hospital.

Police said they identified Michael Hunter, 61, of Palm Bay, as the lone suspect in the shooting.

He was arrested on Monday around 7 p.m.

Police said Hunter is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 to speak with a detective or call Central Florida Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

