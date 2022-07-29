Palm Bay man gets 20 years' prison in 2018 Melbourne fatal shooting, armed robbery attempt

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Palm Bay man was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery and sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

Reginald Little Jr., 29, was arrested in August 2018 after he was accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Lemonta Wynn in a boarding house on Lipscomb Street in Melbourne, an arrest affidavit said. Little had been playing video games with three other residents prior to the shooting and told them he planned to rob Wynn.

The residents tried unsuccessfully to talk Little out of it, the affidavit said. Later that evening, he shot Wynn and fled the area.

Wynn was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Little was initially charged with first-degree murder. On July 21 — the third day of the jury selection process prior to his trial — the state and Little's attorney, Michal Bross, came to a plea agreement for a charge of second-degree murder.

"We have our defenses and (the state) had ... what they believed to be evidence, I think that's more circumstantial than direct evidence, and circumstantial is not always easily proven," Bross said regarding why they came to the agreement.

Little pled no contest, meaning he would accept the conviction without admitting guilt. Judge Charles Crawford adjudicated him guilty and sentenced him Thursday.

Little has been held at the Brevard County Jail since October 2018. As of Friday, he had not been transferred to a state prison.

Todd Brown, a spokesperson for the state attorney's office, said the testimony and availability of witnesses "essential to proving (Little's) guilt at trial were brought into question." Because of this, they considered an alternative resolution, deciding on the plea agreement.

"Prosecutors received input from (Wynn's) family members and our law enforcement partners prior to reaching an agreement in this case," Brown said in a statement sent to FLORIDA TODAY.

Bross said he is happy with the agreement he came to with the state.

"(Little) agreed with the plea, and he will serve his time, and is remorseful for what had transpired," Bross said. "He understands the predicament he's in and he's accepting, and accepting responsibility."

