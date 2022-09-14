Palm Bay man says he was defending himself after calling 911 to report stabbing

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Palm Bay man was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder Tuesday after calling 911 to report that he stabbed his girlfriend, an arrest affidavit said.

Daniel Efrain Molina-Gonzalez, 38, made the call to 911 just after noon Tuesday from the couple's home on Rome Avenue Northeast in Palm Bay, according to the affidavit. Second-degree indicates a killing was not planned.

Palm Bay police and fire rescue responded and found Alicia Marie Santagata inside the home, lying on the kitchen floor in blood. She had several stab wounds and was unresponsive and not breathing, the affidavit said. She was transported to Palm Bay Hospital, but hospital staff were unable to revive her.

Other injuries were observed at the hospital, including lacerations to both palms that police said they believe occurred when she attempted to defend herself; two lacerations on the back of her right shoulder and one on her left thigh, and stab wounds to the middle of her chest, abdominal area, the left side of her neck and the back of her head, the affidavit said.

Police reported that Molina-Gonzalez had slippage wounds on the palm of his hand, which "are consistent with injuries sustained when someone is aggressively stabbing a person or object with a sharp-edged weapon," according to the affidavit. Additionally, he had a laceration on his right arm.

Molina-Gonzalez told police that during an argument with Santagata, she armed herself with a knife and stabbed him in the arm, the affidavit said. He said they struggled over the knife, with both of them falling to the floor and the blade of the knife embedding in his girlfriend's neck. Molina-Gonzalez said he saw a stab wound on her chest when he was on the floor and that he pulled the knife from her neck, threw it on the floor and called 911. He could not explain how she suffered additional stab wounds.

Molina-Gonzalez was taken to Palm Bay Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to Brevard County Jail. He was being held there Wednesday without bond. The clerk of courts website did not list an attorney for him.

