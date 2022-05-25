Palm Bay man stabbed to death after argument with son, police say

A Palm Bay man is facing charges in the deadly stabbing of his father, police said.

Palm Bay police responded to a stabbing call on Easton Forest Circle, near Cogan Drive and Interstate 95 on Wednesday at 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Robert Lukow, with multiple stab wounds.

Despite life saving measures, the 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Lukow’s wife told them that their son, Robert Lukow, Jr., had stabbed his father following an argument between the two.

The wife told police that she walked out of the bedroom and found her husband suffering from stab wounds.

Police said her husband told her that his son stabbed, before running from the house.

With the assistance of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit and K9 team, Lukow Jr. was located and taken into custody a short distance from the home.

Investigators have not released a motive.

Lukow Jr. has been charged with 2nd degree murder and has been transported to the Brevard County Jail Complex.

