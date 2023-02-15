Palm Bay mayor asks councilman to resign after alleged DUI, drug possession arrest

The mayor of Palm Bay is urging a city councilman to resign after he was arrested and accused of DUI and drug possession.

According to a report, police arrested Palm Bay city councilman Peter Filiberto on charges of drunk driving and cocaine possession.

Police said they spotted Filiberto speeding and running stop signs on his motorcycle Saturday night.

Mayor Rob Medina released a statement Monday saying, “part of restoring the public trust is doing the right thing. In this situation, I believe that voluntary resignation would be the right thing for Pete to do.”

