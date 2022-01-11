Palm Bay mother arrested on charges of child neglect after missing boys found Saturday

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Palm Bay woman was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of neglect after her two boys were reported missing, according to a police report.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Palm Bay police responded to a call about two missing and endangered boys, according to an arrest affidavit. The boys' mother, Dana Kanter, 40, of Palm Bay told them she had seen her 10- and 11-year-olds together at about 7 a.m. Friday, then saw one of them at about 2 p.m. when he came into their house on Truvall Street Southwest. His brother was not with him, and he went outside after dropping off his belongings.

One of the boys is being evaluated for autism, Kanter said, according to the affidavit.

Kanter waited eight hours before contacting police, according to the affidavit, and she could not tell police where the boys frequently spent time. Officers conducted several interviews to determine who the boys spent time with and where they might be.

During that time, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office tactical air response team responded and conducted an area check with Palm Bay police, the affidavit said. Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Department of Children and Families were also notified.

The boys were located at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning riding bicycles near a canal west of Hillock Avenue Northwest, a "significant distance from their residence," the affidavit said.

Kanter was placed under arrested early Saturday afternoon on two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, with police saying she had "failed to provide the children with the proper care and supervision necessary to maintain a healthy child's physical and mental health."

She was being held Tuesday at the Brevard County Jail with a bond of $20,000. She is being represented by the Brevard County public defender, though a public defender had not been assigned to her case as of Tuesday.

Kanter was previously arrested in June 2017 on six counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. DCF removed the six children living in her home at the time, according to her arrest affidavit.

Those charges were downgraded to contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child, making them all misdemeanors rather than felony charges. She was found guilty of three of the charges, with the prosecutor disposing of the other three.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

