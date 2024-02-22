Palm Bay mother sentenced to probation after her 11-month-old daughter dies in hot car

A mother in Palm Bay will not spend time in prison after her child died in a hot car.

Bulaine Molme pleaded “no contest” Wednesday to a felony charge of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle and causing bodily harm.

Last May, her 11-month-old daughter, Fendra, died while her mother was in a church service.

“She realized that the baby was not with her, or had not been given to anybody else, and so she came out to the car, got the baby, but it was too late, that was almost three hours later,” said Assistant State Attorney Julia Lynch.

Under a plea agreement, Molme was sentenced to two years probation.

She must also install a vehicle alert system for transporting a child under the age of six.

