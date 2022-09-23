Palm Bay pastor, dojo owner accused of having sex with minors he met at church

A Palm Bay pastor was arrested Wednesday after police say he engaged in sexual relationships with at least two young girls he met through his church.

42-year-old Roberson Douge of “Apostolic Church of Christ” was booked into the Brevard County jail on 10 separate counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a victim over the age of 12 and under the age of 16, and 10 more counts of engaging in unlawful sexual activities with certain minors.

According to Douge’s arrest report, it was only after one of the victims confided in the other about the abuse that they both decided to report what was happening to police.

One of the victims told detectives Douge had sex with her on multiple occasions in his car when he was supposed to be giving her rides home.

The second victim told police she knew Douge both through the church and from working at his dojo, “Tiger Claw Kung Fu Academy” on Palm Bay Rd. She said he also had sex with her on multiple occasions at the dojo, at the church, and even in the church van when he would drive her between church, work, and home.

According to the arrest report, police later arranged a controlled phone call between Douge and the first victim during which she confronted him about his relationship with the second victim.

After first trying to meet with her in person, the report says Douge admitted to having sex with the victims and apologized, saying he loved them both.

In the call, Douge can be heard begging the victim not to tell anyone “because it would destroy him and his family,” and he was “concerned what the news would do to his children if it got out.”

Police took Douge into custody at his home Wednesday. He’s being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond.

The Palm Bay Police Department is asking anyone who thinks they may be a victim in this case to call their Special Victims Unit at (321) 952-3456.

