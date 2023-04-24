Palm Bay police: Accused killer left his cell phone at Palm Drive murder scene

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

The suspect accused of murdering a 69-year-old Palm Bay man left his cell phone at the scene on a bedroom floor — leading investigators to search his vehicle and find the victim's possessions inside, a Palm Bay police probable cause affidavit said.

Justin Giambanco is facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police discovered the murder scene after a Thursday night 911 call. Giambanco had been arrested and jailed by Melbourne police that morning for an unrelated burglary and other charges.

More: 'Pure evil': Palm Bay police chief criticizes judicial system after 69-year-old man is slain

More: Former Florida Tech faculty member charged with lewd and lascivious behavior at Walmart

Giambanco, 31, now remains held without bail at the Brevard County Jail Complex. He will be arraigned May 18 at the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Justice Center in Viera. He was listed as homeless in the Palm Bay affidavit, and he has registered addresses in Orlando and Satellite Beach.

Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello labeled Giambanco "pure evil" in a Saturday Facebook video that criticized the judicial system for letting him out on the streets. After an April 2021 probation violation, Augello said Giambanco was sentenced to serve 53 months behind bars. Instead, he was released in October.

"He has 22 felony charges, along with 24 misdemeanor charges. Yet, somehow this individual is out roaming free within our community, terrorizing our citizens," Augello said in the video.

Inside the victim's Palm Drive home, police found Giambanco's black iPhone and a small bloody footprint from a shoe with zigzag sole patterns, the affidavit said.

Melbourne police had seized Giambanco's red Honda car during his Thursday morning arrest on the burglary-related charges. The affidavit said Palm Bay police and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office obtained search warrants and found the victim's possessions inside the car: prescription medicine bottles, his 9 mm pistol, his deceased mother's passports, a computer hard drive.

Story continues

Police also found a pair of sneakers in the back seat that presumptively tested positive for blood and had zigzag patterns on the soles, the affidavit said.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay police: Accused killer left his cell phone at murder scene