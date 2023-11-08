Palm Bay police identify woman found dead in “The Compound”

Palm Bay police have released the identity of a person whose body was found last month in an undeveloped area of land known as “The Compound.”

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the police department, the body was found on Oct. 7 at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of Absher Way and Sapodilla Dr. in the northern section of The Compound.

See a map of the area below:

READ: Woman shot by Ormond Beach police after charging at officers with knife, police say

Police identified the victim Wednesday as 26-year-old Cassandra Blackmon. Her cause of death is still under investigation.

Police have not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body, citing the open nature of their investigation.

They’re asking anyone who may have information about the victim or how they got there to call the police department at (321) 952-3463.

READ: Orlando police continue search for gunman after 15-year-old killed in Millenia area

To remain anonymous, information can be relayed through Crimeline here or by calling (800) 423-8477.

“The Compound” is a roughly 2,800-acre stretch of land in the southwestern part of Palm Bay. It’s largely undeveloped with the exception of approximately 200 miles of paved roadways.

The area has been used increasingly for recreational and often times illegal activities.

READ: FHP seeking tips on driver, vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Osceola County

In September, Palm Bay police announced they were investigating the discovery of another body in The Compound as a homicide.

In that case, they declined to share any identifying information about the victim or a possible cause of death, again citing the active, open nature of the investigation at the time. That investigation is also ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.