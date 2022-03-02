Palm Bay Police investigate murder-suicide after 911 call

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Palm Bay police are piecing together details in what they said is an apparent murder-suicide involving a 72-year-old man who shot and killed his 56-year-old girlfriend.

Patrol officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Fitchburg Street in the southeast section of the city.

Officers arrived within moments and found an unidentified woman — believed to be the person who called 911 for help earlier — dead with several gunshot wounds.

Police said the unnamed man shot and killed the woman and then turned the weapon on himself. The man was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne where he was later pronounced dead, police report.

Weekend shootings: Melbourne police investigating three weekend shootings, one left 5 people injured

Quest for justice: Mother of slain Army soldier says quest for justice, conviction brings relief, heartbreak

The couple had lived together for 11 years. Police said there was no significant history of domestic-related calls for service to the home.

An investigation is ongoing.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Murder-suicide reported in Palm Bay