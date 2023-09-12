4 shot, including 3 juveniles during shooting at apartment complex in Palm Bay, police say

Police in Palm Bay said four people, including three juveniles, were hurt in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Park Apartments in Palm Bay.

When officers arrived at the complex they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Investigators could not release the condition of those injured.

Read: Palm Bay police arrest couple in connection with deadly shooting at ‘The Compound’

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Read: Orlando man killed, Sanford woman injured in shooting during birthday party at short-term rental





Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.