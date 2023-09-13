Palm Bay police investigate shooting in Bayside Lakes convenience store parking lot

J.D. Gallop, Florida Today
·2 min read
Palm Bay homicide detectives are working to piece together the motive behind a shooting at a Bayside Lakes gas station that left one man critically injured. It was also the latest in a series of violent episodes to take place in the city, with the discovery of a bullet-riddled body at the Compound on Friday and a shooting that left four teens wounded at an apartment complex late Monday.

Palm Bay detectives look over area near Tuesday night’s shooting scene in Bayside Lakes.
The unidentified person was wounded in the incident outside the store and later taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center for further treatment, police reported. Palm Bay police had not released the man's condition by early Wednesday; nor was it known if the shooting was random or targeted.

Palm Bay Police Lt. Pete Richer  did not confirm whether anyone was taken into custody or if the case was connected to a chase that ended later in Indian River County but said "there’s no longer a concern," as it related to any public threat involving the case.

"It's still an active investigation. We're still in the middle of it," Richer said early Wednesday.

The incident unfolded about 11:39 p.m. at the 7-11 located along 3535 Bayside Lakes Drive, in the southeast section of the city.

Palm Bay police arrived within minutes.

Crime scene tape was roped across the parking lots on all sides of the store as homicide detectives walked the perimeter. Agents could also be seen with flashlights walking around a white car parked on the east side of the building.

It was the second reported shooting to take place in Palm Bay in two days. Monday night, someone fired multiple rounds that wounded four teens at The Park apartment complex in southeast Palm Bay.

Palm Bay police search area near shooting scene in Bayside Lakes
The teens had non-life threatening injuries, police reported. It was not immediately clear if investigators had any leads on a motive or suspect in that shooting.

More information was expected to be released on the latest incident later today.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay police: 1 wounded in shooting outside Bayside Lakes 7-11

