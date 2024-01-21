Palm Bay police investigating apartment complex shooting involving multiple people

Palm Bay Police are investigating a shooting involving several people at Woodlake Village Apartments late Saturday.

There are multiple victims, police said, giving no additional information about the extent of their injuries.

A heavy police presence was seen at the apartment complex.

“It’s a pretty active scene,” said Lt. Virginia Kilmer of the Palm Bay Police Department.

“It does appear to be an isolated incident,” Kilmer said. The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Melbourne police had also been called in to assist in the search for a possible suspect, Melbourne police reported.

“We do have a suspect in custody,” Kilmer said. Check back for details.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay Police investigate shooting at Palm Bay apartment complex