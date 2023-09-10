Palm Bay police investigating body found at “The Compound” as homicide

Homicide detectives with the Palm Bay Police Department are investigating the discovery of a body in an area known as “The Compound.”

Police would not say exactly when the body was found, citing the active nature of the investigation.

They also declined to share any identifying information about the victim or how they might have died.

“The Compound” is a roughly 2,800-acre stretch of land in the southwestern part of the city. It’s largely undeveloped with the exception of approximately 200 miles of paved roadways.

The area has been used increasingly for recreational and often times illegal activities.

Police have said they’ll share more details on the homicide investigation as the information is cleared for release.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

