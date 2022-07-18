Palm Bay police investigating weekend shooting that left man wounded near major roadway

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Palm Bay police are continuing to investigate a shooting near a gas station that left a man wounded and running for help along a major roadway.

The shooting happened about 10:22 p.m. Saturday along Malabar Road, police reported. A man was shot in the hand and fled from the gunfire, running toward the Taco Bell restaurant at 1120 Malabar Road to ask for help, police reported.

Several patrol cars converged in and around the area within minutes.

Police said the wound was non-life threatening and that the unidentified man, believed to be in his 20s, was not cooperative with officers.

An investigation is ongoing.

