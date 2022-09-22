Palm Bay police officer arrested, fired after FDLE agents said he had sexual contact with teen

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A rookie Palm Bay police officer who police said had on-duty sexual contact with a teenage girl he met through a social media app was arrested Wednesday. The officer was also fired from the agency.

Sheridon Edward Archer, 23, was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex at about 7:30 p.m. on charges of lewd or lascivious battery.

The jail records show that Archer, who worked for the Palm Bay Police Department for nine months, was held on a $500,000 bond.

“When we discovered what happened, it was determined that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would run the investigation,” said Lt. Mike Roberts, spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department.

The investigation began Sept. 18. State investigators determined that Archer used the social media app Snapchat on his phone to get in touch with a 13-year-old girl.

Investigators said he met with the girl in August for sexual contact on two separate occasions while he was on duty. The teen was able to identify Archer by his tattoos, police said.

Archer is expected to go before a judge Thursday. It was not immediately known if Archer had retained an attorney.

