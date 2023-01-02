Palm Bay police search for suspect in shooting investigation

A man is still at large after a shooting in Palm Bay, police said Sunday.

In a social media post, Palm Bay police said there is a large law enforcement presence near Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard.

They ask citizens to look out for a white 40-year-old male. Police said he has a full beard and is wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Investigators said he is armed and dangerous.

Palm Bay police said that if anyone sees this man, they should call 911.

Check back for updates.

See a map of the scene below:

