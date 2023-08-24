Palm Bay teacher arrested after 16-month-old suffers ‘suspicious’ injuries, police say

A teacher has been arrested for child abuse after a 16-month old child suffered “suspicious” injuries, according to Palm Bay police.

Officers on Monday responded to Pineapple Cove Academy on Eldron Boulevard in reference to a child abuse investigation. When they arrived, they found the child suffered injuries including scratches and bruising while in the care of Sherena Budhu, 56, police said.

Budhu had been employed by the school for one year, according to a news release. She was immediately placed on administrative leave and the school fully cooperated with investigators on scene.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Special Victims Unit and Department of Children and Family Services. It was verified the injureis were sustained at the school and inflicted by the school, polic said.

Budhu was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

