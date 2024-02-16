Palm Bay teen's recovery remains 'fighting hope' in horrific tragedy, family, friends say

Two months after he was grievously wounded by gunfire in a shooting that left three others in his family dead, a Palm Bay teen has been weaned off life support.

But a long recovery lies ahead for Kamauri Curry, 15, who before was a vibrant force on the basketball court at school and in his spare time, offered up big smiles as he tried out the latest dances with his big sister on TikTok videos.

Kamauri, his brain still swollen and healing, is smiling again. He's focusing his eyes on his father and even gives a thumbs-up to answer questions between stretches of rest. After a lengthy stay in an intensive care unit, he'll soon be placed in a pediatric rehabilitation center.

His comeback from the life-threatening injury, family and friends say, is the remaining hope left behind by the horrific tragedy.

“My son is fighting for his life,” Chari Curry, who remains at his son's bedside, told FLORIDA TODAY earlier.

“He’s making good progress."

Kamauri's uncle, TaShawn Taylor, 26, was charged with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 20 deaths of his mother, grandfather and sister in the family's Woodlake Village apartment in Palm Bay.

That evening, police said, Taylor, armed with a laser-scoped handgun, strolled into the bedroom where his mother, Angella Suglam, 60, was resting on the bed with her two grandchildren, including Kamauri. He fired off several rounds, striking his mother and then Kamauri, who was shot in the head. A 10-year-old rolled off the mattress and hid beneath the bedframe while the gunman continued his rampage, police said.

Detectives said Taylor then shot his grandfather, 79-year-old Stephen Suglam, and 31-year-old Lisa Suglam, Taylor's sister. Police said a 59-year-old witness, Gary Taylor, suffered a graze to the neck from one of the shots.

Officers arrived within minutes. Police escorted paramedics with lights and sirens to a nearby hospital where Kamauri was stabilized before being airlifted to an Orlando hospital.

Taylor, who Chari Curry described as "evil lurking," remains booked in the Brevard County Jail Complex on a no-bond status.

Support remains strong

Family friend Katie Maddox, who set up a GoFundMe account for the family, said community support continues to be strong. So far, about $40,000 of the $80,000 goal has been reached in raising funds to help Kamauri's father and other family members take time off to be with the teen.

“He's continuing to heal. He can’t get up; he’s not walking. Some days he’s more alert than others. Some days are more encouraging,” said Maddox, a former athletic director at Wade Christian.

“We’re a little over halfway to our goal. But this is so that his father does not have to stress about being here for his son."

Kamauri lost his mother in a car accident nearly a decade ago, family members point out. The teen was close to his family, including his grandmother, who worked as a home care nurse.

“He hasn’t mentioned what he witnessed or said anything about what happened. And no one is bringing that up to him,” Maddox said, adding that her daughter and Kamauri are close friends.

One sign of good news came when a former basketball coach walked into his room and Kamauri lifted up his arm to shake his hand while fist-bumping with nurses and visitors, Maddox said.

“He smiled when he was told a basketball teammate was talking trash on the court, his eyes got huge,” Maddox wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Maddox is still stunned about the shooting, which robbed the teen of some of his closest relatives and left him struggling to regain his young life.

“He is such a good kid. This is gut-wrenching,” she said of the news that quickly spread among the teen's social circle.

Police have not openly discussed a motive for the shootings, but family members said the Palm Bay man struggles with mental illness and may have been off of his medications.

The goal for Kamauri’s father, Chari, and others, they say, is to support the teen through prayer and in what will likely be a long stint of rehabilitation treatment. The goal, family and friends say, is for Kamauri to regain strength and the full use of his limbs, along with other medical benchmarks, to become a light in an otherwise dark, tragic moment.

“He needs prayers continuously for complete healing and recover, for no infections to arise and wisdom from his medical team,” Maddox said.

“Seeing him progress doesn’t mean we stop, it means we ramp it up and show him what his community can do, and most importantly, allow him to see what his God can do."

