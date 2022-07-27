Palm Bay woman dies Wednesday morning after crashing into two vehicles in Palm Shores

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 22-year-old Palm Bay woman died after she drove her Mini Cooper into the path of two other vehicles in Palm Shores Wednesday morning, highway troopers said.

The woman was driving her 2004 Mini Cooper north in the outside lane of U.S. 1 north of McCormack Way at about 8:06 a.m. when she made a lane change to the inside lane, cutting into the path of a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter van, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

The woman hit the van, then crossed over the median and into the southbound lanes of U.S.1, troopers said. The left side of her Mini Cooper hit the front of a 2018 Tesla Model S.

The Palm Bay woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old van driver and 49-year-old Tesla driver, both Melbourne men, were uninjured.

Pedestrian dies: 75-year-old West Palm Beach man hit by truck, killed in Sharpes early Wednesday

Missing man found dead: Cocoa police conduct investigation into death of 50-year-old father reported missing by son

FHP did not release the name of those involved in the crash, citing Marsy's Law passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to give crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay woman dead after crashing into two vehicles Wednesday morning