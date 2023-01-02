Palm Bay New Year's Day manhunt ends amid shooting investigation; no details released

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Palm Bay police have yet to release details of a New Year's Day nighttime manhunt during a shooting investigation across a neighborhood just east of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church — and a couple of blocks east of the police department headquarters and Palm Bay City Hall.

Sunday night, Palm Bay police warned residents via Facebook to be on the lookout for a 40-year-old man with a full beard, dark shirt and jeans who "may be on foot and should be considered armed and dangerous."

Officers descended across the vicinity of Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard, roughly ½-mile east of Minton Road.

At 11:05 p.m., police reported that the scene was secure.

"There is no longer a threat to the public. The scene is secure and the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. We appreciate the community’s patience and assistance," police said in a Facebook update.

Messages seeking additional information were left Monday morning with Palm Bay police.

