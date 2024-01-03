Palm Bay's Sacrifice Park gets county funding, even without requested economic impact study

Palm Bay has received a Brevard County tourism grant of $250,000, toward the city's planned Sacrifice Park memorial dedicated to first responders even though city officials did not provide an independent economic impact study that commissioners had requested.

Instead, the city changed its plan to one that it says is more tourism-oriented, and asked for a tourism grant from the tourism marketing fund, which does not require an economic impact study.

Palm Bay Deputy City Manager Juliet Misconi said the project will include either an event pavilion or amphitheater where events could be held.

Misconi told county commissioners that Palm Bay was unable to find an outside company to do an tourism economic impact study within six months, as the County Commission requested in October. But she assured commissioners that, by adding event space, the venue would attract out-of-county visitors, which is the purpose of tourism grants like the one Palm Bay requested.

But Commissioner John Tobia disputed Palm Bay's claim, saying his staff found several companies that would be able to perform such a study. He proposed giving Palm Bay more time to provide such a study before the County Commission voted on the grant proposal.

The planned memorial at Palm Bay's Sacrifice Park will be three-sided, representing police, fire and emergency medical services.

Tourism capital grant proposal: Tourism advisory board recommends $5 million county grant for Police Hall of Fame expansion

Tobia said he has nothing against Palm Bay or the law enforcement community, but added that he felt the city was looking for a "loophole," and that he could not support the grant, as proposed. The other four commissioners, however, voted the $250,000 grant through.

The money comes from the county's 5% tourist development tax on hotel rooms and other short-term rentals.

The county has long awarded such grants. Last August, though, Florida Rep. Randy Fine raised concerns about the LGBTQ+ organization Space Coast Pride qualifying for a $15,000 cultural grant for its 2024 Pridefest event in Melbourne, based on the event attracting more than 1,000 out-of-county visitors.

The County Commission reacted by doing away with all tourism grants and said it would use the money to hire more lifeguards.

After a public outcry, commissioners backtracked and began awarding the grants again, but with with new conditions, such as required financial reports.

Divvying tourism tax money

Sacrifice Park is unlikely to appear on many lists of Top 10 tourist attractions in Brevard.

It honors 17 Brevard first responders from eight agencies who died in the line of duty, including Palm Bay Police Officers Ronald Grogan and Gerald Johnson, who died in a 1987 mass shooting in the city, in which four civilians also died.

It was constructed in the early 2000s, originally to commemorate the lives of Grogan and Johnson.

Noting a large law enforcement contingent in the audience who came to the County Commission meeting as a show of support for the grant, County Commission Chair Jason Steele — whose District 5 includes the site of Sacrifice Park — said: "I am not going to sit here today, and not support this issue."

Steele said it wasn't fair that the Palm Bay area does not receive much in the way of tourism grants, in comparison with other areas of the county, and this was a way to help correct that inequity.

Mayor spearheads project

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina has led efforts to upgrade the Sacrifice Park complex.

“It has been my continued mission to give this community and our valued first responders a memorial of which to be proud, and thanks to the County Commission, we can now achieve that goal," Medina said.

The city doesn't have a final cost estimate for the memorial and other upgrades.

The city hopes to finish the project sometime between December 2024 and April 2025.

The planned memorial on the site will be three-sided, representing police, fire and emergency medical services.

In a letter supporting the county grant, Jennifer “Cookie” Pritt, executive director of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, said she thought the Sacrifice Park project would both spur tourism from the events planned for the site, and act as venue that supports current and future first responders.

Pritt said Sacrifice Park also will be "a place for the public to visit to be reminded that there have been and always will be distinguished heroes willing and ready to sacrifice themselves to protect and serve others."

County Commission Vice Chair Rita Pritchett said she was glad commissioners "took a pause, and made sure we had all our ducks in a row" before approving the grant.

"I think it's a good project," Pritchett said.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard commissioners OK $250,000 grant for Palm Bay's Sacrifice Park