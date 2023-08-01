Palm Beach accepting applications for openings on its Planning & Zoning Commission

Palm Beach is seeking to fill four seats on its Planning and Zoning Commission.

The town is seeking to fill four seats on its Planning and Zoning Commission.

Those wishing to apply for three regular positions and one alternate position on the seven-member board have until Sept. 29 to submit applications.

All four seats are for three-year terms, which expire Sept. 30, 2026. Two regular members and one alternate member are eligible for reappointment.

Vice Chairman Rick Pollock will complete his second three-year term and is not eligible for reappointment.

The Planning and Zoning Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the Town Council in all matters relating to municipal planning and development. The commission is required to follow the concepts and contents of the town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan in all planning, zoning and development-related deliberations and decisions.

Appointees are required to be registered voters in the town.

Alternate members of the Planning and Zoning Commission serve when called upon by the commission chair in the absence of any regular member.

The commission typically meets on a monthly basis.

Applications can be downloaded from the town's website at www.townofpalmbeach.com. The deadline for completed applications is 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission will be on the agenda for consideration and potential action at the Oct. 10 town council meeting.

For questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at townclerk@townofpalmbeach.com or 561-838-5416.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach accepting applications for Planning & Zoning Commission