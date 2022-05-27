Palm Beach art dealer charged in scheme to sell forged high-end artwork

A Palm Beach art dealer whose Worth Avenue gallery was raided by federal agents in December is facing charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering in connection with an alleged scheme to sell forged high-end artwork.

Daniel Elie Bouaziz made his first appearance before a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach on Friday, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

It was not immediately known whether Bouaziz entered a plea or he had hired a lawyer to represent him.

A criminal complaint affidavit alleges that Bouaziz engaged in a scheme to sell paintings and other artwork that he falsely marketed for sale as original or authentic pieces by prominent artists including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Banksy, and Roy Lichtenstein.

The yellow Rolls-Royce driven by gallery owner Daniel Bouaziz is parked in front of Galerie Danieli on Worth Avenue in December.

Bouaziz sold the fraudulent art from Danieli Fine Art, at 226a Worth Ave., and Galerie Danieli, at 230 Worth Ave, the complaint said.

Victims unknowingly purchased the fraudulent art pieces, some of which were inexpensive reproductions, for tens – or hundreds – of thousands of dollars, according to the criminal complaint.

The fake Basquiat painting for sale at Danieli Fine Art for $12 million.

Bouaziz purchased the low-cost reproductions from online auction sites, then drastically marked up the prices and sold the works to victims as originals, the complaint said.

The tactics Bouaziz allegedly used to deceive his victims included falsifying a work’s ownership history, and adding a signature to a piece to make it appear authentic and increase its perceived value.

Additionally, Bouaziz laundered money he received from the fraudulent art scheme, according to the affidavit.

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum print sold by Danieli Fine Art.

Some of the fake pieces that were sold or offered for sale as authentic as part of the scheme include a Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum print, a work by George Rodrigue, and a Basquiat painting for sale at Danieli Fine Art that was priced at $12 million.

Miami-based FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation divisions investigated the matter, according to the affidavit.

Both galleries were open on Friday. A call to Bouaziz was not immediately returned.

At least a dozen agents from both agencies raided Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli on Dec. 15.

The fake George Rodrigue work being sold by Danieli Fine Art.

According to witnesses, those agents swarmed the fine art gallery, carrying cardboard boxes for evidence gathering.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach art dealer charged with carrying out art fraud scheme