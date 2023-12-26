Palm Beach Atelier opens for a second season at historic Paramount Building

Palm Beach Atelier is back for its second season on the island.

The studio, which produces luxury pieces for the home including outdoor furniture, hand-crafted carpets and stone sculptures, opened Dec. 18 in a 200-square-foot space in the Paramount Building on North County Road.

Launched by interior designer Sarah Magness of New York City-based Studio Magness, Palm Beach Atelier strives to replicate the historical experience of an atelier while showcasing craftsmanship inspired by Old World artisan traditions, the company said in a release.

Related: Palm Beach landmarks panel sends Paramount Building revitalization project back to drawing board

"We are presenting traditional methodologies in an environment that embraces authenticity and fosters reflection, discussion, and collaboration," Magness told the Daily News.

For the 2024 season, she has partnered with a group of interior design firms such as Hyde Park Mouldings, Marmi Natural Stone, McKinnon and Harris, Rinck, and Sacco Carpet.

She also has teamed with a group of rotating artists to showcase their work, including Classical Excursions, Michael Imber, Michael Diaz-Griffith, Collier Calandruccio and Onna House. Each of the participating firms and artists bring intellect, talent, and a shared commitment to exceptional and thoughtful design practices, Magness said.

Palm Beach Atelier opened Dec. 18 on the second floor of The Paramount in Palm Beach.

Magness came up with the concept for Palm Beach Atelier in 2017 while she was working in Paris on a collaboration with Sacco Carpet, Cameron Lighting and French artist Louis Cane.

As part of that project, Magness worked to transform a residential library into a bespoke oasis. Magness said she found her work both invigorating and refreshing, and came to realize the need for highly curated spaces that celebrate the talents and skills of traditional craftspeople within the industry.

Palm Beach Atelier showcases luxury pieces for the home, including outdoor furniture, hand-crafted carpets and stone sculptures.

"It was something that I really knew the people of Palm Beach — our clients — would celebrate, and also be excited about; learning and visualizing the different elements that these special vendors create," she said.

In addition to showcasing pieces from participating firms and artists this season, Palm Beach Atelier also will host invitation-only events, lectures, and exhibitions focused on the importance of craftsmanship and "moving the design conversation forward," Magness said.

Palm Beach Atelier is at 139 N. County Road, Suite 16. The business is open by appointment only through May 31.

For more information, visit palmbeachatelier.com, or call 917-239-5136.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Atelier back for a second season in Palm Beach