Palm Beach-based Master Sommelier opens second wine store, this one in Delray Beach

Empowered by the success of her location at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach, Master Sommelier Virginia Philip has opened a second outpost of her eponymous wine-and-spirits shop in Delray Beach.

The new store, which features a whimsical artist-designed wine mural on an exterior wall, opened Jan. 6 and currently specializes in wine only.

It is in a 705-square-foot free-standing building at 75 SE Fourth Ave., near Delray’s downtown main drag of Atlantic Avenue.

“So many of our (Palm Beach) customers who come up from Boca and Delray always said, `I wish you guys were closer,’ ” Philip told the Daily News.

Of business activity in Delray, she said it’s “on fire!”

Virginia Philip's new wine store in Delray Beach is on Southeast Fourth Avenue, near Atlantic Avenue in the city's downtown.

Philip’s new wine store “is a really good fit here,” Laura Simon, executive director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, told the Daily News. “Good wine and food” will always be a draw considering all of the “great restaurants” in Delray Beach and locals’ interest in epicurean matters, she said.

Philip, who’s also the wine director at The Breakers and the 11th woman in the world to earn a Master Sommelier accreditation, started her wine business in 2011 in downtown West Palm Beach.

That founding location closed after she established her Palm Beach wine store in 2017, which also features spirits and a robust roster of tastings and chef events thanks to an onsite classroom.

Philip's longtime business partner Veronica Litton, a sommelier herself, manages the new Delray location, which now features more than 250 wine selections.

Private wine tastings are available, with group tastings offered two or three times a month, Philip said.

'Wine on Earth and Wine in Heaven,' a mural by Teresa Parenti, adorns Virginia Philip's new store in downtown Delray Beach.

Although the Delray shop currently isn’t outfitted with a classroom like the Palm Beach store, that could change.

“The goal (at the Delray store) is to (physically) expand in two to three years.” Philip said. A short-term expansion, such as adding space to the rear of the building, could happen sooner, she said.

A custom mural commissioned by Philip and her team has been painted on the north wall of the building.

Called “Wine on Earth and Wine in Heaven,” it’s by artist Teresa Parenti. Philip said she and her team worked closely with the artist on the final design.

Virginia Philip Wine Shop in Delray is open 10 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Parking is available directly behind the store. Philip said parking also is available in front of the story via a parking app or in a lot on the north side of the building.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach-based Master Sommelier opens wine store in Delray Beach