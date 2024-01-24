Palm Beach board recommends waterfront condo building for landmarks designation

A waterfront condominium building with a unique semicircular shape was recommended to the Town Council for designation as a landmark this month by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

During their monthly meeting Jan. 17 at Town Hall, commissioners voted 5-2 to approve The President of Palm Beach at 2505 S. Ocean Blvd. for landmark designation.

If approved as a landmark by the council at its Feb. 14 development review meeting, the property will join more than 350 other landmarked properties, sites and vistas that are protected under the town's Historic Preservation Ordinance.

"I love this building," commissioner Jackie Albarran said of the seven-story U-shaped residential structure located just south of the town's Par 3 golf course. "I'm totally in favor of designation. I'm very impressed."

The President of Palm Beach, which contains 94 units, was designed by architect Norman Robson in 1961 and built by Collins Construction Corp. between 1961 and 1963.

A mid-century modern building noted for its geometric forms, ornamental masonry elements and angular details, it was heralded for its luxury and architecture when it first opened in January 1963, said Janet Murphy, a landmarks consultant with the town.

The President of Palm Beach condominium building at 2505 South Ocean Boulevard was recommended for landmark designation by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

The President was one of the first buildings constructed south of Sloan’s Curve, Murphy said, and aerial photographs taken shortly after its completion show the building surrounded by large tracts of open space.

Since then, dozens of condominium buildings have risen in the town's South End, though the President of Palm Beach often was cited as standing out among its peers, Murphy said.

The building's residential units are on the six upper floors and are accessed by cantilevered balconies that run the length of the building along the outer eastern radius of the structure.

The western façade of the building looks out to Lake Worth Beach and features private balconies for each residential unit. The balconies ring the internal curve and continue the use of the structure’s geometric balcony railing design, according to town documents.

Renovations have been undertaken to preserve the property’s significant architectural features, protect the structure and update community amenities for current and future residents, Murphy said.

Over the years, there have been alterations primarily to the interior of the units and to windows and doors, but the overall design of the exterior of the structure has been maintained, and the property’s historic andarchitectural integrity has been preserved, Murphy added.

"The Board and residents of the President of Palm Beach appreciate Robson’s elegant mid-century modern design for their building, and have been excellent stewards of the property," she said.

The President of Palm Beach meets three of the four criteria listed in the Landmark Preservation Ordinance, Murphy said.

They are:

Exemplifies or reflects the broad cultural, political, economic or social history of the nation, state, county or town.

Embodies distinguishing characteristics of an architectural type or is a specimen inherently valuable for the study of a period, style, method of construction or use of indigenous materials or craftsmanship.

Is representative of the notable work of a master builder, designer or architect whose individual ability has been recognized or who influenced his age.

President of Palm Beach board members spoke in favor of landmark designation at the Jan. 17 landmarks board meeting, noting that residents were overwhelmingly supportive of it.

"It's hard to believe in a building of 93 residents, who can get obsessed about silly little things like the color of the lights in the building, that nobody objected to it," said Terry Axelrod, a resident who also serves as vice president of the condominium's board of directors. "As far as I know, there was pretty much unanimous support for this process. The residents are on board with this. They think it's a great idea."

While five commissioners agreed with the residents, two others — Anne Fairfax and Anne Metzger — voiced their objections to the designation recommendation.

"I don't think this should be landmarked," Fairfax said. "What does landmarking do for this building? It doesn't meet some of the criteria. I don't think it's a special building necessarily."

The Landmarks Preservation Commission reviews exterior changes to landmarked buildings in town, and recommends additional buildings for landmark protection to the council each year. It also considers development applications for historically significant buildings.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach board recommends South End condo for landmarks designation