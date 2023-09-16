Palm Beach Central defeats Pahokee in shootout, 33-30, in OT
Palm Beach Central stayed undefeated and handed Pahokee their second loss of the season, defeating the Blue Devils in overtime.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
It's been a rough year for the Cardinals.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
So far, Republicans have failed to produce persuasive evidence that Hunter Biden's questionable business dealings involved his father Joe Biden.
"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," Mattison wrote on Instagram.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
"Lois & Clark" introduced a new version of DC's premier power couple 30 years ago.
From the most affordable to the top leather option and the best deal, these are the best weekender bags that will actually last.
Join the 12,000+ reviewers obsessed with this lotion.
"Yellowstone" is coming to CBS. Here's a refresher on the "Yellowstone" universe.
"I've spent over $100 confirming this theory, and I can now say with confidence, I can pick out a bag of Hot Cheetos and know that it's going to be a good bag."
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
These are the best gaming mice you can buy, regardless of how much you can spend or what PC games you like to play.
At first, the only way to gussy up your PlayStation 5 was to buy aftermarket console covers, but it didn't take long for PlayStation to start selling its own. Most of these color customization accessories sell for $55, but the company just introduced a premium option — a collection of three metallic colors it's calling the "Deep Earth Collection.
The lefty's journey from the Rangers to the Royals — and from Triple-A to a 26-inning scoreless streak — is emblematic of baseball in 2023.
General Motors said Thursday it boosted its contract offer to a 20% wage hike for U.S. autoworkers, including 10% in the first year, in a move to avoid a strike that is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. if no deal is agreed on. The strike by the United Auto Workers union, which represents about 150,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, would target specific automotive plants across the country. According to Anderson Economic Group, a work stoppage of 10 days could result in an economic loss of more than $5 billion.