Palm Beach Christian-Jewish group helps shelter for homeless families, other charities

While many people headed to malls and other shopping centers on Black Friday seeking the best deals, a small group of volunteers spent their morning helping the county’s largest emergency shelter for families with kids that are experiencing homelessness.

The volunteers at the Adopt-A-Family of Palm Beaches’ Program Reach shelter were part of the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews’ 13th annual Fellowship Friday, a fellowship event created to foster intercommunity support and compassion.

“It’s a day about love and giving back to the less fortunate members of our community,” said the fellowship’s education chair Chuck Hagy, while organizing a mound of donated clothes.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., volunteers met this year at the Temple Emanu-El for a breakfast hosted by the fellowship. The temple’s Rabbi Michael Resnick and Fellowship Chairman John “Skip” Randolph, who also is the town's attorney, welcomed volunteers. Resnick spoke of the day’s importance of unity and service.

Volunteers Deborah Hale-Hagy and Charles Hagy sort donated linens Friday in a storage area at Adopt-A-Family's Program Reach shelter in West Palm Beach.

“What unites us is much stronger than what divides us,” said Resnick. “On this day we roll up our sleeves and help others.”

After breakfast, participants were split among different projects: the Reach center; a beach cleanup in partnership with Friends of Palm Beach; helping staff at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League; and helping residents at Levine Residential.

Volunteers also were encouraged to bring additional items for donation to the breakfast. The items will be distributed among the various projects.

At Program Reach, one group of volunteers stocked and organized the shelter’s food pantry, while the other stocked and organized its non-food resources, including school supplies, cutlery and tableware; and clothes including five large bags of socks donated by the Palm Beach Day Academy.

According to Hagy, socks were among the top items requested by families at the shelter.

Program Reach Operations Manager Clinton Stephens said the fellowship’s continual support has been invaluable to the shelter. “I love the support. It helps me out a lot, especially right after Thanksgiving, when our pantry and supplies are lower than usual,” he said.

Stephens has been working for the shelter for nearly 21 years, during which he says he has seen the enormous impact the fellowship's donations have made to the families living at the shelter.

“It’s helped out a lot of families, especially kids,” Stephen says. “Kids are so happy when they receive new clothes or new toys. They’re just so appreciative.”

He also was quick to point out the year-round support the shelter has gotten from Palm Beach residents. “We have one volunteer from Palm Beach who comes down in the winter that does tutoring and arts and crafts for the kids,” said Stephens. “They always love it.”

For volunteers John and Elaine Pennylane Lynch, Fellowship Friday has become a tradition, with this year marking their 10th year participating.

“We love helping each year, especially considering the shelter helps homeless mothers and children,” John Lynch said.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Christian-Jewish fellowship volunteers help homeless shelter, other charities