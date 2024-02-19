Palm Beach code board waives over $30,000 in fines for fence built without permit

Peter and Erin Sayer were fined $30,500 for this fencing at their home. The Palm Beach Code Enforcement on Thursday voted to waive the fine.

The Palm Beach Code Enforcement Board voted Thursday to waive $30,500 in fines incurred by North End residents Peter and Erin Sayer for unpermitted fencing, ending a months-long saga involving zoning-code violations at their home on Onondaga Avenue.

The family's issues with the town began when the couple hired Caraccio Pools in February 2023 to renovate their pool at 220 Onondaga Ave. Peter Sayer said the pool contractor also offered to replace the property’s old chain-link fence.

A representative of the pool company told the Daily News in October that the company worked on the project but had no additional comment.

But the PVC fencing installed by the contractor was installed without the necessary building permit, according to town records. And because of its material, the fence required the Architectural Commission's approval before the family could apply for the permit.

The code board voted in July to enact a daily fine of $250 after the Sayers failed to attend the July 20 fine-consideration hearing.

The couple then hired Andres Paradelo of Paradelo Burgess Design Studio, who presented the fence project twice at the Architectural Commission before the board approved it, allowing the Sayers to finally apply for a building permit to bring the fence into compliance.

Peter Sayer told Thursday's meeting that his family spent $80,000 to bring the project into compliance.

"So we are hoping that you'll have mercy," he told the code board, a reference to the amount of the code-violation fines that had accrued and the additional amount the project cost his family.

After Peter Sayer walked the board through the timeline for the project, board member Chris Larmoyeux asked him what he believed would be a fair fine under the circumstances.

Sayer replied that the Architectural Commission, "went on the record recommending the fines be totally expunged," referring to the architecture board's Oct. 25 meeting.

Larmoyeux then asked how long it took the family to begin the process of addressing the violation. Code enforcement specialist Carla Mercote, who served as the clerk during the code board’s meeting, explained that the couple was in constant communication after receiving the daily fine notice.

“I spoke to Mr. Sayer and his wife numerous times. Once they were aware of the situation, (I) informed them what to do,” said Mercote. “They did that promptly ... (and) they did keep us informed the entire time of the process that they were going through.”

The family received widespread support from their neighbors regarding the troubled project. Onondaga Avenue resident Susan Gary spoke at Thursday's code board meeting.

"They are the world's best neighbors — you couldn't have better neighbors," said Gary. "The people who are most affected by this really are asking that they be shown some mercy."

Explaining their reasoning for waiving the fines, board members cited Peter Sayer's honesty, his neighbors' support and the family's proactivity, along with the expense involved in bringing the fence into compliance and the complexity of the process it took to get there.

"I'd just like to commend you, because I think it's a testament to the goodwill of being a good neighbor that you can get the support of your community," Vice Chair Scotch Peloso said. "And I think one of the things that we like in this town is to have a community sense, and by doing what you (did), you obviously are doing a good job of that."

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach board waives $30,000 fine for fence built without permit