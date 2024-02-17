Palm Beach council sends Four Arts zoning request to Planning and Zoning Commission

A proposal to create a new zoning district for cultural institutions in Palm Beach is moving forward for review, prompted by a request from the Society of the Four Arts as the organization plans a major renovation project.

The Town Council on Wednesday, acting as the Development Review Committee, sent the measure proposed by the Society of the Four Arts to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

More: Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach seeks new zoning district ahead of renovation

The council’s review and feedback began at the January Development Review Committee meeting. It kicked off a process that now sees the plans go to the planning commission March 5, then returning to the council as early as the following week.

The Four Arts and the Flagler Museum both face challenges posed by their current zoning in the town's R-B low density district, intended for single-family homes.

The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach is seen from the Esperante building in West Palm Beach. A proposal heading to the town's Planning and Zoning Commission would pave the way for a major renovation on the organization's campus.

Attorney Harvey Oyer represented the Four Arts before the council and said the proposed zoning district would allow that institution to move forward with bringing its plans to the town for approval, without needing to apply for a slew of variances that would be required because the Four Arts needs to align with single-family zoning.

"This is not a developer," he said. "We're not trying to intensify use. We're not trying to create traffic. We're attempting to better serve you, the same people we've been serving for nine decades."

The 10-acre Four Arts campus, founded in 1936, has accumulated buildings over the decades that have been adapted from other uses.

Over the years as the Four Arts has expanded and planned projects on its campus, town staff acknowledged that the organization should not be in a residential zoning district, Oyer said.

"We've been asking for years to get out from under the single-family residential zoning district you imposed on us 40-something years ago," he said, adding, "The Society of the Four Arts campus has nothing at all in common with a single-family home, but no one's ever done anything about it, and we need to do something, and that day is here."

Council members have expressed some hesitation about moving the Four Arts proposal forward while Palm Beach undergoes an extensive review and rewrite of its zoning code, which is being led by a consulting team helmed by Ohio-based ZoneCo.

Oyer said he has met with ZoneCo principal Sean Suder, town staff, council members, Planning and Zoning Commission members and Four Arts neighbors as the proposal was crafted, and he received positive feedback.

At January's Development Review Committee meeting, the council seemed hesitant to move forward with a new zoning district.

But the council on Wednesday was more supportive of the proposal moving forward, though officials still expressed some concerns about the particulars of what would be permitted under a cultural institution zoning district.

Those particulars include maximum building heights. The new zoning district would allow three-story buildings, or four-story buildings with a special exception from the town.

Should the Flagler Museum choose to go into the proposed district, it already sits four stories above ground, plus a basement, Oyer said. "So they would be electing to go into a district that they are equally non-conforming with as they are today," he said.

Council member Ted Cooney questioned the need to allow a fourth story with a special exception, saying it would allow for the expansion of that non-conformity, or something that is not currently allowed under the code.

"I don't think we want to encourage that," Cooney said.

Oyer encouraged the council members to consider the Four Arts' campus, and that with setbacks and architecture, a four-story building would not be imposing.

In addition to the proposed zoning district, the Four Arts also suggested a comprehensive plan amendment that would create a future land use of "private group use." That is to correct an error that Oyer said the town made 35 years ago, when it created a private group use designation but did not create or implement any zoning districts to go with it. That's a violation of state law, Oyer said.

"This is our chance to fix that," he said.

Several members of the Four Arts board spoke in favor of the project, citing the fundraising momentum and need for renovations as they seek the new zoning district that could open the door for those plans to move forward.

The renovations, they said, would include a new children's library and a third-floor extension on the Rovensky Administration Building.

John Koch, vice chairman of the Four Arts board and treasurer for the organization, said the Four Arts has supporters who are prepared to contribute the $150 million necessary for the project.

"We have outgrown the current residential zoning, which burdens us," he said, adding that waiting for the town-wide zoning code review project to be completed could slow the current fundraising momentum.

"We need to move at this point now," Koch said.

Robert Guthrie, chair of the Four Arts board since 2019, said the organization has an annual budget of $13 million, 2,000 members, 6,000 non-members who regularly use the facilities, 60 employees, and 700 programs and performances a year.

"After 100 years, much of our infrastructure is sorely in need of major reconstruction and restoration," Guthrie said. "Engineers have told us that we cannot do major work in our buildings without putting inside a steel internal structure."

The Four Arts and its supporters are proud to be part of Palm Beach's cultural center, he said, adding that the planned work will allow the organization to serve the town for another 100 years.

"We will get there, and we will not fail to support you, but we do have to take care of some of the items that were in here," council President Maggie Zeidman told him.

Guthrie thanked the council members for their work, and joked that some people in the room may not be around when the renovation is completed, but, he said, "The Four Arts will be here. The Four Arts is eternal."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Four Arts proposal for new Palm Beach zoning district moves forward