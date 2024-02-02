Who are Palm Beach County’s 2024 teacher, principal of the year? See the list of winners

School district employees await the results of teacher of the year, principal of the year, assistant principal of the year and school employee of the year at the 2024 Celebrate the Great ceremony in Boynton Beach, Fla. on Feb. 1, 2024.

Successful educators don’t just show up to work every day. They root for their students, think of new ways to engage with them and push relentlessly to educate, affirm and inspire those around them.

On Thursday, the school district recognized and celebrated four of the people who make public schools great.

"We see you. We love you. We respect you and we honor you," Boynton Beach Mayor and fellow Suncoast High teacher Ty Penserga told the audience as he opened the ceremony. He said teachers all have to go "above and beyond," but that this year's nominees always do.

This year’s 16 finalists gathered at the Boynton Beach Culture and Arts Center, and the four winners — teacher of the year, principal of the year, assistant principal of the year and school-related employee of the year — walked away with a trophy, a check worth $2,000 and a litany of other goodies donated by local businesses.

Each winner has a passion for helping students and making a positive difference in their community. Education, they said, was more than a career.

"We often talk about how we're (parents') best choice. That's because of you," Superintendent Mike Burke told the nominees before thanking each of the finalists and their families.

Here are the 2024 winners announced by the School District of Palm Beach County and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County:

Teacher of the Year: Katie Judge of Palm Beach Public Elementary

Katie Judge, of Palm Beach Public, was named the 2024 Teacher of the Year in Palm Beach County at the Celebrate the Great ceremony held at the Boynton Beach Culture and Arts Center on Feb. 1, 2024.

Judge, a third-grade teacher, was chosen for the top award because of the strong relationships she builds with teachers and family, according to the school district. She’s been with the school district since 2011 and previously worked at Seminole Trails Elementary.

Judge organizes monthly bike rides to school to get students up and moving before the school day begins, and she said her goal each school year is to create space for students to feel successful, confident and excited.

"I don't take it for granted that I represent one person of all the amazing educators here tonight and throughout the district. I'm so fortunate that I love teaching every single day," she said. "If we can put kids first and continue to make them feel like we put them first, then we've done our jobs."

Judge's extended family, including her grandmother who traveled from Kansas, joined her at the ceremony Thursday night.

Principal of the Year: Scott McNichols of Forest Hill Elementary

Scott McNichols of Forest Hill Elementary School was named 2024 Principal of the Year.

McNichols joined the school district in 1999, and he said he draws on his years as a teacher at Westward Elementary to anticipate what teachers and students need in the classroom. McNichols said he’s always looking for ways to help teach students and that he's a teacher who found himself as a principal.

Forest Hill Elementary staff described him as a great leader who motivates staff and students to aim high and always keep a growth mindset.

"I am very humbled to be here. To my Forest Hill team out there, this is as much your honor as this is mine," he said Thursday night of his staff at the West Palm Beach school.

McNichols thanked nearly a dozen mentors who taught him how to teach and manage teachers.

"I've been blessed in Palm Beach County to always have mentors along the way," he said. "I want to challenge everyone here to continue lifting people up along the way."

Assistant Principal of the Year: Jamie Evans of Glade View Elementary

Jamie Evans of Glade View Elementary School was named 2024 Assistant Principal of the Year.

As the child of an elementary school principal, Evans’ passion for teaching began at home. She was born and raised in Belle Glade and now helps run the same school she attended as a child. In her nomination video, Evans said her favorite time of the school day is first thing in the morning when students are arriving and she gets to put a smile on her face.

In her time as assistant principal, Evans has led a math skill improvement program that targeted students in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. Boosting math achievement has helped Glades View rise from a D grade to a B grade in recent years.

Evans has been with the school district since 2006. The audience erupted with cheers and excitement when her name was called as the award winner as the Tina Turner song "Simply the Best" blasted out over the speakers.

"I am a product of the Glades region where greatness is in our DNA," she said. "I've been blessed to work with the best staff in Palm Beach County. I serve amazing students and families and I appreciate the love and support the Glades region gives us on a daily basis."

School Employee of the Year: Doris Cabrera-Jerez of Wellington Elementary

Doris Cabrera-Jerez of Wellington Elementary School was named 2024 School Employee of the Year

Cabrera-Jerez is Wellington Elementary’s school administrative assistant, but she’s also been a data processor and an attendance clerk since she was hired by the district in 2015.

She’s the first face many students, parents and staff see each day, and Cabrera-Jerez said she loves the fast-paced environment of working in a school. Her colleagues called her "sensational" and an integral part of the school's team.

"Every day is something different, and I like that," Cabrera-Jerez said of filling in wherever necessary on the school's campus.

"You know how we all feel, we do 110% for the kids, the teachers and everybody," she said Thursday night.

About Celebrate the Great and full list of 2024 finalists

The evening’s awards were presented through a collaboration between the school district and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County. It was sponsored by United Healthcare.

When he spoke at the event, Education Foundation President and CEO James Gavrilos thanked the district employees in the audience and underscored how crucial they are to society.

"What could be more important than educating our next generation?" he asked. Quoting philanthropist David Nicholson, he said, "Children are 20% of our population but 100% of our future."

Here are all the finalists for the 2024 awards:

Principal of the Year

Blake Bennett – Dreyfoos School of the Arts

Shundra Dowers – Glade View Elementary

Susie King – Boca Raton High

Scott McNichols – Forest Hill Elementary

Assistant Principal of the Year

Jamie Evans – Glade View Elementary

Emily Greene – Boca Raton Middle

Lisa Jones – Royal Palm Beach High

Michael Timpone – Jeaga Middle

Teacher of the Year

Angela Brent-Harris – Sunrise Park Elementary

Katie Judge – Palm Beach Public

Myrlande Luctama – John F. Kennedy Middle

Amanda Orsenigo – Glades Central High

School-Related Employee of the Year

Raphael Brutus – West Boynton Middle

Doris Cabrera-Jerez – Wellington Elementary

Rosario Santiago – Belle Glade Elementary

Robert Schmidt – Golden Grove Elementary

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County teacher, principal of the year 2024