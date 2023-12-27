Palm Beach County job market 'solid' in 2023 as inflation drops, recession fears go away

A recession did not materialize and Palm Beach County workers will conclude 2023 enjoying a "terrific" labor market, local and state officials reported on Friday, Dec. 22

In their last employment report of the year, CareerSource Palm Beach County and the Florida Commerce Department said the jobless rate for November stood at 3.1%, down 0.15% from October. While the the figure was higher than the year-ago 2.6%, officials noted the county’s rate was under the national rate of 3.5% and comparable to Florida’s 2.9%.

"It's really solid," said Tom Veentrsa, CareerSource vice president of administration, pointing out that economists generally say between 3% and 4% constitutes full employment. "We've been, actually, in an overheated job market for so long now, two or years or so, and to still have it in this range is really terrific."

Health and education added more jobs; professional services shed some

CareerSource said total employment in the county outside the agricultural segment reached a record high of 691,600 as another 8,300 jobs were added, a 1.2% pick up. Job openings again outpaced the number of unemployed people, a more than two-year-old trend now.

The biggest gains in local hiring this year were in the education-health services industries with a plus-5,900 jobs, a 5.4% hike. The downer was in the professional-business services category, which saw a decline of 2,800 jobs.

Veenstra said that result appears to be the result of some budget tightening and fewer posted job openings by area companies. That being said, he also noted the sector remains by far the largest employer with 131,700 jobs, so the decline is relatively minimal in percentage terms.

Signs like this continue to appear in Palm Beach County and across the country as previous predictions of a recession did not materialize in 2023.

The performance of the county's job market is remarkable, too, in light of the somber predictions for this year dating as far back as mid-2022 projections. A post-pandemic spike in inflation to a 40-year high forced the Federal Reserve into almost two years of interest rate hikes to cool the economy, prompting predictions of a deep jobs-shedding recession.

That downturn did not materialize in 2023.

"Everybody was predicting a recession, but no one told Palm Beach County," Veenstra said. "We've been just doing so great with our job market now for more than two years. Certainly better than the country, a lot of times better than the state."

In fact, the national inflation rate has dropped to 3.1% and the forecast for 2024 has the central bank lowering borrowing rates. That, Veentra said, would help the county's housing affordability challenge as mortgage costs drop.

Beyond that, Veenstra said he marvels at the county's comeback from the COVID-induced economic crisis more than three years ago. He said that bounce back was quicker than the one from the Great Recession 15 years ago.

At the time of the 2008 financial collapse, Veenstra recalls, a post for part-time job openings for school cafeteria workers drew 400 people.

"I thought, 'Is this the low point of how bad it was going to get?' " he said.

Today, it's a much more bountiful job market, despite the more dire predictions at the dawn of 2023 almost 12 months ago

"People who live and work here are enjoying some very good times," he said.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

