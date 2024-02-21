Palm Beach County newlyweds and longtime loves shared their secrets to keeping love alive

WEST PALM BEACH — Ten couples tied the knot last week as part of the county’s group wedding ceremony, held each year on Valentine's Day. Before they did, the soon-to-be newlyweds offered words of advice for other couples hoping to one day say “I do.”

“Start out acting like yourself,” said John Brown, 67, of Royal Palm Beach. “That way you don’t have to worry about slipping up.”

He and his bride, 63-year-old Cathy Webb, went on their first date at a drive-in showing of “Independence Day” 35 years ago. Horror stories of broken marriages kept the couple from taking the leap themselves, but 3½ happy decades together have finally put those fears to rest.

They stood an arm’s length apart from nine other couples — some young enough to be their children, others old enough to be their parents.

Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo officiated their marriages in one sweeping ceremony in the county’s historic courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach. The county clerk's office has married nearly 300 couples this way since 2011.

Poised to tell the couples to seal their union with a kiss, one bride’s mother beat Abruzzo to it.“Kiss the bride!” shouted Joann Spruill from the courtroom gallery. Her new son-in-law, Michael Davis, did so happily.

Raymond Xu and Nadia Castro Xu show off their wedding rings when they were married at a Valentine's Day group wedding at the Palm Beach County History Museum on February 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Demetrius King and Tarelle Goldwire arrive at the Palm Beach County History Museum to get married at a Valentine's Day group wedding on February 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jack and Barbara Solomon renewed their vows of 65 years at a Valentine's Day group wedding at the Palm Beach County History Museum on February 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Raymond Xu and Nadia Castro Xu kiss during a group photo with family members after they were married at a Valentine's Day group wedding at the Palm Beach County History Museum on February 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

