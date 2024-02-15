Palm Beach County Republican chairman Kevin Neal, accused of libel, files counter lawsuit

The Palm Beach County Republican Party's top leader has filed a legal action in response to a lawsuit against him as what started as an internal conflict, fueled by grievances within the local party chapter, continues to play out in the courts.

On Jan. 22, GOP chairman Kevin Neal countersued a fellow member of the local party's ruling body who had initially sued him for libel in December. That lawsuit was filed by Anthony Ruffa, who serves on the county Republican Executive Committee.

Ruffa, a West Palm Beach physician, accused Neal in his complaint of making false allegations about him during an October meeting. Ruffa's lawsuit accuses Neal of falsely stating that the physician was threatening Neal’s family and had sent the party chairman more than 75 unwanted emails.

In his countersuit, Neal claims Ruffa's legal action caused him "emotional distress" and accused Ruffa of cyberstalking and defamation.

December libel lawsuit: Local Republican chair faces libel lawsuit amid statewide troubles with GOP leadership

“Ruffa’s intentional and malicious campaign aimed to incite animosity towards Neal, causing harm to Neal’s reputation, political career, business and overall well-being,” the countersuit read. “Ruffa’s statements were made with actual malice, as he knew the statements were false and/or published them with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity.”

Reached for comment, Neal said he could not speak about ongoing legal matters. Ruffa directed inquiries about the matter to his attorney.

Ruffa’s lawyer, Philip Thompson, said a counterclaim can allege anything. Thompson also said the emails Ruffa sent “speak for themselves” and contained nothing "that was improper."

“So we're confident we will handle all those counterclaims in due course, and the evidence will speak for itself once it's all gathered, but we haven't gotten there yet,” Thompson said.

Florida GOP, other county chapters have been in turmoil, seen changes at start of 2024

The friction within the Palm Beach County GOP is a microcosm of dissension facing Republicans just weeks into the 2024 election year.

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler was ousted from his post last month as he was being investigated over sexual battery allegations. On Jan. 19, Sarasota police announced they would not file charges against Ziegler but had asked the county's prosecutor to review a related investigation into potential video voyeurism by Ziegler.

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is being investigated over sexual assault allegations.

Also close to Ziegler's home, the Republican Club of South Sarasota County chose Proud Boys' James Hoel as president. The chapter then resigned its charter from the Republican Party of Florida and changed its name to America First Southwest Florida Caucus.

In Manatee County, a rift between the local Republican Executive Committee over finances led to the resignation of two board members. At issue is what the two said were questionable expenses by the executive board, a lack of fundraising and concern that the committee's coffers have dwindled by about $42,200 over the past year.

In Palm Beach County, the legal fight between Neal and Ruffa also speaks to another issue critics say is a self-undermining and combative Republican brand of politics marked by the inability either to solve or settle differences.

The lawsuit filed by Ruffa claims Neal's assertions at the October GOP gathering "expose Ruffa to hatred, distrust, ridicule, obloquy and contempt." In addition, Ruffa states that he has "suffered injury to his reputation, shame, embarrassment, humiliation, and hurt feelings," according to the document.

Neal's countersuit accused Ruffa of targeting Neal’s “vulnerabilities” and caused an intentional infliction of emotional distress with the scores of unwanted emails, including some the lawsuit said referenced Neal’s family and “escalated the distress to a highly personal level.”

In presidential year, GOP chapter in Trump’s home county faces internal conflicts

Neal, who is in his first term as chairman, took on the role in June. In recent months, he has been under scrutiny by a group of members within the party's organization and leadership board who have criticized him for minimal fundraising success, plus what they say is a lack of communication with and support for candidates and rank-and-file members.

Neal said the criticism is unfounded. He said the party has about 30 candidates running for municipal offices and he had met or spoken with about 80% of them as of Jan. 23, and has plans to meet with the rest of them.

Amid internal friction with the Palm Beach County GOP, the party is looking to support Donald Trump this election year.

In terms of fundraising, Neal pointed to an August event that raised about $30,000 and said he believes the chapter's upcoming Lincoln Day event scheduled for March 15 at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club will raise hundreds of thousands for the party.

“We’re expecting a large turnout, with the event being scheduled four days before the Florida primary on March 19,” Neal said.

The Lincoln Day dinner usually happens around March each year, and in the past few years finance reports for the quarter in which the event was held showed $654,000 in contributions for 2023, $689,000 in 2022 and $359,000 in 2021.

Stephany Matat is a politics reporter for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY-Florida network. Reach her at smatat@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County GOP chairman countersues after accused of libel