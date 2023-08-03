Palm Beach County Schools give first OK to $5.2B budget. Here's what to know

An aerial image of Dr. Joaquín García High School taken May 8, 2023. The school will open Aug. 10, 2023.

Palm Beach County's School Board has given first approval to its $5.22 billion budget with a slightly lower tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget includes the newly estimated impacts of the state's expanded voucher program and charter school money — sharing requirements nearing $600 million.

School finance leaders expect about 8,400 students in Palm Beach County to use taxpayer-funded vouchers to attend private school next year, resulting in $149 million lost from the public school budget. A state law requiring the school district to share capital construction funding with charter schools will cost $437 million over the next 10 years.

Thanks to rising property values, the budget is balanced with a slightly lower tax rate.

The new tax rate levies nearly $6.45 for every $1,000 of taxable property value, a minute decrease from the nearly $6.52 levied last year.

In contrast to local governments, which set their own tax rate to pay for services such as law enforcement and waste pickup, a school district's rate is largely determined by state lawmakers. In order to qualify for hundreds of millions of dollars in education funding, school districts are required to levy the state-controlled tax rate.

The portion of this year’s tax rate controlled by the Palm Beach County School Board remained the same, including a hike on property taxes that voters re-approved last November that funds increased teacher pay, mental-health resources, school safety and the arts.

District Chief Financial Officer Heather Frederick said Wednesday that education in Florida is "fundamentally changed" by the new laws and requirements of school districts, but those changes won't be immediately clear in district budgets.

"It’s going to take several years for us to really, truly feel the impact of this legislative session," she said.

Board members will vote again on the budget Sept. 6. It will go into effect July 1, 2024.

Rising property value vs. decreased tax rate: What will you pay?

Soaring property values mean that the school district will bring in more money than ever in property taxes.

In 2022, the total taxable value of all property in Palm Beach County was $287 billion. That value jumped 15% in 2023 to $332 billion.

As a result, the school district's tax rate could have been lowered to $5.81 from $6.52 and the district would have collected the same amount of money as last year. Instead, the tax rate for the upcoming year will be set at $6.45 and bring in $2.06 billion to the school district.

That means homeowners will pay slightly less if their property values stayed the same, but more if their home's value rose in the last year.

A home that maintained an assessed value of $300,000 with a $25,000 homestead exemption will pay $17 less this year in property taxes under the new tax rate — to $1,775 from $1,792. If the home's value rose by a modest 3%, the homeowner will be on the hook for $40 more in taxes to the school district, Frederick said.

What keeps the school district running? The general fund

School district budgets are broken into several "funds" that are restricted to certain uses under state and federal law.

The largest fund by far is the general fund, which includes $2.84 billion from state and local property taxes.

The general fund pays for all the daily operations in district schools and offices: employee salaries and benefits, building utilities, transportation, textbooks and other everyday needs of the school district.

The amount in the general fund increased by 9.5% — or $246 million — compared with last year.

Included in the general fund this year is $250,000 earmarked for marketing public schools to parents and students. Board members decided it was a priority to compete with private schools where students can use publicly funded vouchers to pay for up to $8,000 in tuition.

Angela Cruz Ledford, who is the district's new chief officer of strategic communications and engagement, will lead that marketing effort to get families into the public school system and keep them there, she said.

Special funds: Schools to lose COVID-19 funding next year

The next fund is the school district's special revenue fund, which includes $773 million in grants from local, state and federal sources.

Schools will continue to offer free breakfasts and lunches this year due to $162 million set aside for food service in schools, which includes funding from the National School Lunch Program.

Also in the fund are federal COVID-19 dollars that school districts are required to use up by Sept. 30, 2024.

The district plans to spend the entirety of the remaining $170 million in COVID-19 relief funds on material supplies for schools, employee salaries, energy services and construction projects, according to the budget.

New schools, football fields and security: Inside the school district's capital projects fund

Bright blue turf is rolled over the football field at Dr. Joaquín García High School on July 20, 2023. The football field will be covered with artificial turf following a push by the school board to have synthetic fields at all its high schools.

The district’s capital projects fund includes nearly $1.87 billion and is governed by the capital improvement plan. The plan outlines how the district buys land, builds new schools, and maintains and creates additions to existing schools.

This year's capital fund increased by about $120 million, and the plan prioritizes new intercoms, roof replacements, digital signs for elementary schools, artificial turf football fields for high schools, security projects and electrical upgrades, according to the budget.

That increase is significantly smaller than last year, when the capital plan grew by $300 million compared with the year before as the school district built Dr. Joaquín García High School and West Boynton Middle School, which will open this fall.

Superintendent Mike Burke has said that uncertainty in the budget this year will likely delay some renovation projects at schools and sideline discussions for potential new schools that are not already in the capital plan, such as a new high school in Riviera Beach.

