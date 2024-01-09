Palm Beach County's first homicide of 2024: Man, 19, arrested in fatal South Bay shooting

SOUTH BAY — An exchange of gunfire between three men in South Bay the first week of January led to Palm Beach County's first reported homicide death of 2024 and the arrest of a 19-year-old Hendry County man on a murder charge, according to a sheriff's arrest report made public Monday.

Darrion McKinnon, 19, of LaBelle, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 6 on one count of first-degree murder. He is accused in the Tuesday, Jan. 2 killing of 25-year-old Ronnie Lee Turner in what authorities described as a late morning shootout between the men on the 800 block of Palm Beach Road. The death was Palm Beach County's first reported homicide in 2024.

Investigators say McKinnon and an unnamed accomplice targeted Turner shortly before 11:30 a.m., prompting Turner to draw a handgun and fire in self defense. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report did not specify what led to to the gunfire exchange. Detectives from the PBSO gang unit and a sergeant from the Hendry County Sheriff's Office were able to identify McKinnon through his user handle on the social media platform Instagram, the report said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators say McKinnon traveled from Hendry County to the South Bay apartment complex on the morning in question at the invitation of a resident. The resident, whose name was not disclosed, described to investigators having contact with McKinnon during the previous week or two through Instagram, at the time only knowing McKinnon through Instagram.

Surveillance video shows shootout between men in parking lot of South Bay apartment complex

Investigators say McKinnon traveled to South Bay accompanied by two other men, arriving as a passenger in a gray Nissan Altima sedan. A witness described walking to the residence as Turner exited and went to a parked white SUV. The witness described reaching the front porch area when gunshots were heard.

Surveillance video from the Palm Beach Housing Authority showed McKinnon and another man firing shots as they ran toward Turner, according to a PBSO arrest report. As Turner returned fire, McKinnon and his accomplice ran back to their vehicle and fled the scene.

Turner was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he died. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office said Turner died from multiple gunshot wounds and classified the death as a homicide.

During a court hearing on Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen assigned McKinnon a public defender and ordered that he be held without bail. As a matter of policy, the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office does not comment on active cases.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at@JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man, 19, faces murder charge in South Bay shooting