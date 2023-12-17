Palm Beach dissolves Underground Utilities Task Force after eight years

Cocoanut Row is closed to one lane of traffic as Wilco Electrical LLC employees continue undergrounding work in Palm Beach November 30, 2023.

Eight years after it was created, Palm Beach's Underground Utilities Task Force has been dissolved.

During its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Town Hall, the Town Council approved on its consent agenda a recommendation from town staff to disband the advisory committee, which was formed in 2015.

According to town documents, the Task Force had achieved its purpose of "investigating the possibilities of converting all overhead utilities to underground in the Town."

The town is more than halfway through a 10-year, $128 million utilities undergrounding project in which all overhead power, cable television and phone lines will be buried.

Work on the multi-phase project is expected to be complete in 2027.

Currently, Town Engineer Patricia Strayer provides a progress update to the council on a monthlybasis and conducts weekly construction meetings with consultants, contractors and utilityservice providers.

Work on the town's 10-year, $128 undergrounding project got underway in 2017.

Thirteen of the project's 15 construction zones are either complete or in progress/funded for construction, according to the town. Design is continuing on Phase 7 South and 8. Phase 7 South will be awarded for construction in the spring of 2024, and Phase 8 should be awarded in the summer of 2024.

During its eight years of work, the seven-member Underground Utilities Task Force provided guidance to the council on financial components of the project, means and methods of the project's process, and communicate the project’s progress to the community.

As of Oct. 1, all members’ appointments had termed out, leaving the Task Force without any members.

During Tuesday's meeting, Task Force members Zachary Shipley, John B. McGowan and Leslie Shaw were recognized for their service to the town.

"The council and the entire community is grateful that our residents are so willing to engage, step up and help us on the many commissions that we have in this town," Mayor Danielle Moore said.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach dissolves Underground Utilities Task Force after eight years